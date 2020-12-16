COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Coastal Carolina faces No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette for the Sun Belt Conference championship on Saturday.

Chadwell is in his second full season as Coastal Carolina coach. He served as interim coach in 2017 when Joe Moglia took a leave of absence due to medical issues.

Chadwell previously coached in other parts of the Palmetto State, at Charleston Southern and North Greenville.

Chanticleers football signs 17

CONWAY — The No. 12 Coastal Carolina football team will look to keep its winning ways going next season with some fresh faces.

The Chants signed 17 players on Wednesday as part of national college football early signing day.

Of the 17 players, five are from the state of South Carolina. One of the players, defensive back Tre Douglas III, is a transfer from Vanderbilt.

Furman football inks 15

Furman head football coach Clay Hendrix added 15 recruits to the Paladins’ program on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA early signing period.