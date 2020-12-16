COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Clemson men's game moved to Monday
CLEMSON — The Clemson University men’s basketball home game against Morehead State has been moved up a day to Monday, Dec. 21 and will tip at 12 p.m. on ACCN in Littlejohn Coliseum.
Tickets purchased for the game, which was originally scheduled on Dec. 22, will be accepted on Monday, Dec. 21.
Coastal Carolina extends Chadwell's contract
CONWAY (AP) — Coastal Carolina has locked up coach Jamey Chadwell for a few more years after he led the school to an undefeated football season.
The school announced it has extended Chadwell's contract through 2027, a move to hopefully take the 43-year coach off the market for Power Five openings like Auburn. Financial terms of Chadwell’s new agreement were not disclosed.
Chadwell's name had been mentioned in two Southeastern Conference coaching searches, at South Carolina and Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks recently hired Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer while the Commodores named Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea as coach.
Chadwell made $375,000 this season as he's led the Chanticleers to an 11-0 mark and wins over two Top 25 opponents, including then-No. 8 BYU two weeks ago.
Coastal Carolina faces No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette for the Sun Belt Conference championship on Saturday.
Chadwell is in his second full season as Coastal Carolina coach. He served as interim coach in 2017 when Joe Moglia took a leave of absence due to medical issues.
Chadwell previously coached in other parts of the Palmetto State, at Charleston Southern and North Greenville.
Chanticleers football signs 17
CONWAY — The No. 12 Coastal Carolina football team will look to keep its winning ways going next season with some fresh faces.
The Chants signed 17 players on Wednesday as part of national college football early signing day.
Of the 17 players, five are from the state of South Carolina. One of the players, defensive back Tre Douglas III, is a transfer from Vanderbilt.
Furman football inks 15
Furman head football coach Clay Hendrix added 15 recruits to the Paladins’ program on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA early signing period.
The Paladins added nine on offense with three linemen, two tight ends, two running backs, one wide receiver and one quarterback. On defense, the team added two ends, three linebackers and one cornerback.
Among Furman’s highest profile signees are defensive end Bryce Stanfield from Acworth, Ga., tight end Brandon Whittemore from Lafayette, Tenn., and Buford, Ga., inside linebacker Tommy Beuglas.
Charleston Southern signs five
CHARLESTON - Charleston Southern football and head coach Autry Denson signed five players during Wednesday's opening of the early signing period.
CSU added two players on offense and three on defense. Among them is defensive end Edward Owusu from Dutch Fork High School, which just won its fifth consecutive Class 5A state title. Owusu had 132 tackles this season.
Thursday college basketball games:
South Carolina (W) vs. Temple, 7 p.m.
Florida State at Clemson (W), 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!