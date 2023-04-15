Gandy joins Dawn Staley staff

COLUMBIA – University of South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley announced the hiring of Winston Gandy as an assistant coach.

Gandy’s resume includes six seasons as an associate or assistant coach at the NCAA Division I level and three seasons on the player development staff at the NBA’s Washington Wizards.

“Winston is exactly the type of person we love having in our program because of the way he develops true connections with young people,” Staley said. “He is a highly sought after young talent in our game, and I’m so happy he is bringing his great basketball mind and his ability to recruit and develop talent to Columbia.”

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to join Dawn and the South Carolina family, which has been the standard of excellence in women’s basketball for quite some time,” Gandy said. “Dawn is among the best coaches in the country, a phenomenal leader and an incredible mentor to young women. I look forward to getting to Columbia and becoming part of what makes South Carolina a great place for the best to come and play.”

In six seasons on a college sideline, Winston has helped his teams to two NCAA Tournament appearances and one WNIT showing.

Dawn Staley event postponed

The University of South Carolina has announced the postponement of the second annual "A Celebration of Dawn Staley featuring Robin Roberts" due to unavoidable scheduling conflicts.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on April 27 at the Pastides Alumni Center in Columbia. USC plans to reschedule the event for a future date.

This annual fundraising event benefits the Dawn Staley Champions Fund, which helps support scholarships for first-generation, economically disadvantaged, underrepresented students and student-athletes at USC by providing financial aid for tuition and educational expenses, creating equal opportunities for success, principles Coach Staley has championed.