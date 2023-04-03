Pacers sweep Claflin

USC Aiken outscored Claflin baseball 34-1 during a three-game sweep over the weekend. The Panthers fell to 0-28 on the season and 0-18 in conference play.

Kobe Miller and Da’Avion Sumpter each had two hits to lead Claflin in an 11-0 loss Saturday. The two teams played a second game Saturday with the Pacers winning 10-0. Sumpter and Jelani Howard each had a hit in the loss. In Sunday’s finale, a 13-1 USC Aiken victory, Claflin had six hits with Malcolm Brown driving in the lone run in the series.

Claflin travels to face Young Harris College in a three-game series beginning Thursday.

Claflin softball postponed

The Claflin softball team’s doubleheader against St. Augustine’s University was postponed over the weekend. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Augusta University in a doubleheader Wednesday.

SC State splits with Lady Hawks

After a Saturday cancellation, South Carolina State softball split a doubleheader with Maryland Eastern Shore Sunday.

In the first game, SC State grabbed a 5-3 lead after two innings, but gave up eight runs over the next two innings to trail 11-5 entering the fifth inning. The Lady Bulldogs would score five runs, but the rally fell short as they lost 11-10.

Destiny Calloway led the Lady Bulldogs with two hits and two RBIs. Taylor Ames-Alexander had two hits and an RBI while Jade Hendricks added a hit and two RBIs.

In the second game, SC State scored eight runs over the final three innings to defeat UMES 12-5. Kylie Nelson led the Lady Bulldogs with three hits and two RBIs. Ames-Alexander had three hits and three RBIs; Calloway had two hits and three RBIs; DeAsia Lowther had two hits and two RBIs; Madison Boyd had two hits and an RBI and Hendricks added two hits.

South Carolina State travels to face Norfolk State in a three-game series beginning Friday.