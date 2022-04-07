COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Paris names Rich to basketball staff

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris announced Carey Rich would join his staff as the special assistant to the head coach.

In his role, he will provide assistance on a variety of special projects, with heavy involvement in alumni relations, community outreach and recruiting efforts.

"I'm very excited to have Carey joining my staff here at South Carolina," Paris said. "He is so connected and well-respected in our community and with basketball in the Palmetto State. This role is something that will evolve over time, but I'm excited to have him hit the ground running. Alumni engagement is something that I'm going to emphasize going forward and I expect Carey to play a very vital part in that."

Rich played three seasons at South Carolina (1993-95) and served as team captain in his final two seasons.

SC State tennis players earn conference honor

South Carolina State tennis players Rachida Berjane and Rostislav Haflinger were each honored for their performance by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Berjane defeated Norfolk State’s Aleksandra Evdokimova 7-6 (8-6), 1-6, 1-0 (10-7) at No. 1 singles, while also notching a 6-4 win at No. 3 doubles while Haflinger won 6-2, 6-3 over Norfolk Staet’s Federico Rebecchini at the No. 1 singles spot, while also winning 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.

Six former Gamecocks on MLB rosters

Six University of South Carolina baseball alumni will be on active rosters for Opening Day of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, which starts on Thursday, April 7.

Players include: Jackie Bradley Jr. (OF - Boston Red Sox), Wil Crowe (RHP - Pittsburgh Pirates), Whit Merrifield (IF - Kansas City Royals), Jordan Montgomery (LHP - New York Yankees), Cody Morris (RHP - Cleveland Guardians), Clarke Schmidt (RHP - New York Yankees), Max Schrock (INF - Cincinnati Reds) and Christian Walker (INF - Arizona Diamondbacks).

