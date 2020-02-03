Claflin takes series against VSU
The Claflin University baseball team split a non-conference double-header with Virginia State University, Sunday, Feb. 2, dropping the first game 7-3 and winning the second 8-2. With the split, the Panthers win the opening weekend series 2-1, as Claflin defeated the Trojans on Saturday, 6-4.
The Panthers finished game one with three runs off five hits while Virginia State put up its seven runs off seven hits. Game two saw the Panthers put up eight runs off 12 hits while allowing the Trojans only five hits for their two runs.
Game two offense was distributed over six players with Steve Joyner and James Quarles finishing with multiple runs, two each. Tavion Towers, Joshua Terry, and Jaiden Garner along with Austin Montgomery all scored one run each for the Panthers eight runs.
Claflin pitcher Makai Holloway took the loss in game one, while Keati Buchanan was the winning pitcher of game two.
Virginia State pitchers of record were the winner of game one, Andrew Riddick, and Bryce Haynes, who took the loss in game two.
Lady Panthers drop doubleheader to Tusculum
The Claflin University softball team dropped a non-conference doubleheader to Tusculum University, 7-1 and 12-2, Sunday, Feb. 2, in Orangeburg. The contest was played in the new home of the Lady Panthers Orangeburg Recreation Complex on North Road, in Orangeburg.
Claflin goes to 1-3 on the season while Tusculum improved to 4-0.
Errors proved to be costly in both games as the Lady Panthers. In game one, Claflin committed three errors which allowed four Tusculum runs to cross the plate and in game two, the Lady Panthers also committed three errors which allowed five runs to cross the plate.
On the day, Claflin managed just six total hits across both games compared to 20 for the Pioneers. Tusculum committed four errors of their own in the contest.
Jaelyn Jackson took the pitching loss in game one while Bre’Zhay Chambers took the loss in game two, giving up 10 runs with eight hits.
Claflin will return to action on Thursday, Feb. 6 when they travel to Aiken, to face USC-Aiken in a non-conference double-header.
The Lady Panthers will return home Sunday, Feb. 9, when they host Anderson University in a non-conference double-header. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at the Orangeburg Recreation Complex on North Road, in Orangeburg.
