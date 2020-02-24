COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The single-elimination tournament will be held in two venues again this year: Bojangles' Coliseum (February 25-26) and Spectrum Center (February 27-29). Championship Saturday will tipoff at 1:00 p.m. for the women followed by the men at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 29.

Claflin, 1-25, will enter tournament play as the No. 7 seed team from the Southern Division, while WSSU 13-15 on the season, is the Southern Division No. 3 seed. The winner of the contest will advance to the quarterfinal round to will face the No. 2 seed in the North, Lincoln University (PA) on Thursday (Feb. 27) at 1 p.m. at the Spectrum Center.

This will be the third meeting between Claflin and WSSU this season The Rams defeated the Lady Panthers in both contests this season. The Lady Rams defeated the Lady Panthers 66-59 in Orangeburg and 66-56 in Winston-Salem.

Claflin had three players to score in double-figures in the first game as Dionna Long had 16, Shakarri Mack added 15 and Breanna Price finished with a 12 points and seven rebounds. The Lady Rams was led in the first game by Dahja Williams with 14 points eight rebounds.