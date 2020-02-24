COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Lady Bulldogs fall to FAMU
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The Florida A&M University women's basketball won their 2020 home finale on Monday night, rolling past South Carolina State, 57-45, in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) game at the Al Lawson Center.
Florida A&M (6-20 overall, 4-11 MEAC) won for the sixth time this season and the third time at home, while also improving on last season's 4-24 finish. South Carolina State (3-24, 3-12) dropped into sole possession of last place in the conference standings with the loss to FAMU on Monday.
The Lady Rattlers are not eligible for the MEAC Tournament due to a one-year NCAA postseason ban, but FAMU did sweep the season series against South Carolina State, having won in January, 44-39, in Orangeburg.
Men's basketball result: Florida A&M 62, S.C. State 56
Claflin hosts Lincoln, Clark Atlanta in baseball
The Claflin University baseball team will play back-to-back mid-week games at home this week. The slate will consist of Lincoln University (PA) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. followed by Clark Atlanta University the next day at 3 p.m. Both Games will be played at Mirmow Field.
Claflin, 2-7 on the season, is returning to the baseball diamond after nearly 1-1/2-week layoff. The last time the Panthers took the field, they fell to Lander University 6-4 in the second game of a Peach Belt Conference (PBC) series. The series third game was rained out and this past weekend three-game conference set at Georgia College have been rescheduled for May 2-3 due to unfavorable weather conditions.
The matchup with Lincoln is the eighth meeting between the two teams with Claflin holding a 7-1 advantage. In last year’s doubleheader in Orangeburg, the Panthers won both games, 6-2 and 10-1.
Claflin has won the last four encounters by a combined 39-14 run total. The lone victory for Lincoln came during the 2015 season by the score of 2-0, however, the Panthers won the series 2-1.
Lincoln is winless on the season in three games, losing to Virginia State University (23-6, 14-2) and Shepherd University (11-1 in 8 innings).
In the Clark Atlanta contest, Claflin will be playing an old familiar foe when the Panthers held membership in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). Claflin holds a commanding 23-3 win-loss record in the series since 2011, including a five-game winning streak. Last year, the Panthers won both games of a doubleheader (6-3, 8-0).
Following the mid-week games, Claflin travels to UNC-Pembroke this weekend for a PBC three-game series.
Claflin women open CIAA play vs. Winston-Salem State
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Claflin University Lady Panthers will begin their quest toward a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Tournament Championship on Tuesday, taking on Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) in the first round inside the Bojangles' Coliseum at 4:30 pm.
The single-elimination tournament will be held in two venues again this year: Bojangles' Coliseum (February 25-26) and Spectrum Center (February 27-29). Championship Saturday will tipoff at 1:00 p.m. for the women followed by the men at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 29.
Claflin, 1-25, will enter tournament play as the No. 7 seed team from the Southern Division, while WSSU 13-15 on the season, is the Southern Division No. 3 seed. The winner of the contest will advance to the quarterfinal round to will face the No. 2 seed in the North, Lincoln University (PA) on Thursday (Feb. 27) at 1 p.m. at the Spectrum Center.
This will be the third meeting between Claflin and WSSU this season The Rams defeated the Lady Panthers in both contests this season. The Lady Rams defeated the Lady Panthers 66-59 in Orangeburg and 66-56 in Winston-Salem.
Claflin had three players to score in double-figures in the first game as Dionna Long had 16, Shakarri Mack added 15 and Breanna Price finished with a 12 points and seven rebounds. The Lady Rams was led in the first game by Dahja Williams with 14 points eight rebounds.
In the second game, Jackson was the only Claflin player to score in double-figures with a game-high 25 points while WSSU finished with four players in double-figures. Taylor Daniels scored 16, Melody Prichard scored 11 and Jahlia Williams and Kyree Hall contributed 10 points in the contest.
On the season, the Lady Panther have three players averaging in double-figures led by Jackson at 12.1 points per outing. Jackson is also lead the team in rebounding at 5.1. Dionna Long, is averaging 11.7 and Shakarri Mack is dropping in 10.9 points
Amaya Tucker leads three double-figure scorers for WSSU at 12.4 points. Prichard is averaging 10.9 and Brandi Spears is scoring 10.4 points with a team leading 5.3 rebounds.
The contest with WSSU along with all 22 games of the men’s and women’s tournament will be shown live on the CIAASN. BlueFrame will produce and broadcast all games on Tuesday, Wednesday and the first two games on Thursday and will also simulcast the final eight (8) games, which will broadcast live on Aspire TV.
Tuesday college basketball
CIAA tournament: Claflin vs. Elizabeth City State, 8:50 p.m.
CIAA tournament: Claflin (W) vs. Winston-Salem State, 4:30 p.m.
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.
Tuesday college baseball
Lincoln at Claflin, 4 p.m.
East Tennessee State at Clemson, 4 p.m.
North Florida at South Carolina, 4 p.m.