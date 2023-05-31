Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tigers open against Duke Labor Day night

The ACC and its television partners formally announced kickoff times for the first three weeks of the 2023 football season. Clemson will open the season at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 4 when the Tigers travel to face Duke on ESPN. Clemson will then host consecutive home games at Memorial Stadium, first facing Charleston Southern at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 9, and welcoming Florida Atlantic at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 16. Both home contests are slated to be broadcast on ACC Network.

Fans can request 2023 Clemson Football season tickets at ClemsonTigers.com/FBSeasonTickets and learn more at ClemsonTigers.com/FootballTickets. Single-game tickets will go on sale to IPTAY donors on Wednesday, June 28, and to the general public on Wednesday, July 26.

Kickoff times set for USC's first two games

Game times and television networks have been announced for the first two games of the South Carolina Gamecocks’ 2023 football season, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.

South Carolina will open the third season of the Shane Beamer Era at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 2, by taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels. Game time has been set for 7:30 p.m. and the contest will be televised nationally on ABC.

The Gamecocks’ home opener is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, when the Furman Paladins make their way to Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET and the contest will be streamed on ESPN+/SECN+.

USC-Aiken claims USEA Intercollegiate Championship

MILL SPRING, N.C. -- The final tally for the 7th annual USEA Intercollegiate Championships came down to the wire, with the show jumping phase proving influential. After the very last fence was cleared, the small but mighty contingent from the University of South Carolina - Aiken came out on the top of the podium.

The Pacers kept the heat on overnight leaders from Auburn University all weekend. However, three double-clear rounds on the last day gave the USC Aiken team the University's first-ever Intercollegiate Championship title on a score of 89.709.

With only five riders in attendance, USC Aiken was one of the smallest schools in the field.