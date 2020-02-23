COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Claflin Men Earn No. 4 Seed, Women Earn No. 7 Seed for tourney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA) has announced the pairings for the 2020 CIAA Basketball Tournament scheduled for Tuesday-Saturday (Feb. 25-Feb. 29) in Charlotte, NC. The single-elimination tournament will be held in two venues again this year: Bojangles' Coliseum (February 25-26) and Spectrum Center (February 27-29). Championship Saturday will tip-off at 1:00 p.m. for the women followed by the men at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

All games will be broadcast on the CIAA Sports Network (https://theciaasn.com/) with the final eight games also being shown on Aspire TV.

The Claflin University men's and women's teams, will enter as the No. 4 and No.7 seeds in the Southern Division, respectively.

The Claflin men, 13-15 overall and 9-8 in the CIAA (7-5 division), will open play on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 8:50 p.m. and will face an Elizabeth City State University team who earned the No. 5 seed in the North. The Panthers defeated the Vikings in their regular season finale, 73-62, on Fe. 22. Claflin and Elizabeth City State split the regular season contests, as the Vikings defeated the Panthers 60-57 in Elizabeth City.