COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Claflin Men Earn No. 4 Seed, Women Earn No. 7 Seed for tourney
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA) has announced the pairings for the 2020 CIAA Basketball Tournament scheduled for Tuesday-Saturday (Feb. 25-Feb. 29) in Charlotte, NC. The single-elimination tournament will be held in two venues again this year: Bojangles' Coliseum (February 25-26) and Spectrum Center (February 27-29). Championship Saturday will tip-off at 1:00 p.m. for the women followed by the men at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
All games will be broadcast on the CIAA Sports Network (https://theciaasn.com/) with the final eight games also being shown on Aspire TV.
The Claflin University men's and women's teams, will enter as the No. 4 and No.7 seeds in the Southern Division, respectively.
The Claflin men, 13-15 overall and 9-8 in the CIAA (7-5 division), will open play on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 8:50 p.m. and will face an Elizabeth City State University team who earned the No. 5 seed in the North. The Panthers defeated the Vikings in their regular season finale, 73-62, on Fe. 22. Claflin and Elizabeth City State split the regular season contests, as the Vikings defeated the Panthers 60-57 in Elizabeth City.
The Lady Panthers will also begin their tournament play on Tuesday and will face Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) who is the No. 3 seed in the South. The Rams defeated the Lady Panthers in both contests this season. The Claflin women will enter the tournament with a 1-25 overall record, 1-16 conference bill and 1-11 in the division.
Both opening round games will be played at Bojangles’ Coliseum.
Should the Claflin men advance, they will face the No. 1 seed in the North, Virginia State University in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. at Bojangles’ Coliseum. Virginia State received a bye in the opening round.
If the Lady Panthers advance to the quarterfinal round, they will face the No. 2 seed in the North, Lincoln University (PA) on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Spectrum Center. Lincoln (PA) also received a bye in the opening round.
CCU defeats SC State in men’s tennis action
The South Carolina State men’s tennis team got off to a slow start allowing the Bulldogs to suffer a 3-4 defeat to Coastal Carolina Saturday at the Hardeep Judge Tennis Center.
CCU claimed the doubles point early in the contest.
SCSU bounced back to earn singles wins at the No. 1 spot
In singles action Marcelo Rodriguez defeated Pyry Hyrkkonen (6-3,6-4) at the No.2 spot; Arzaluz Bonifacio defeated Joel Popov (6-2,6-1) at the No. 5 spot and Skander Abdallah-Ben defeated Cori Francesco 2-6,6-3,6-2 at the No.6 spot.
Next up: South Carolina State returns to action Friday on the road at UNC-Asheville in a 3 p.m. start.