COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

According to Sports Illustrated, the Notice of Allegations is not at the same level as other schools and there are no assertions in the notice of "failure to monitor the program, head-coach responsibility or lack of institutional control."

Per the report, there was "no language" alleging Dozier took money from Evans or Dawkins that would "retroactively jeopardized" his eligibility or led to the team forfeiting wins.

Evans, who coached at South Carolina for four seasons and spent a few more at Oklahoma State before being wrapped up in this scandal of agents funneling money and bribes to college basketball coaches with the homes of steering recruits to signing with a specific agency once pro.

According to the report, Evans admitted in court to accepting bribes at both South Carolina and Oklahoma State and both schools have received a Notice of Allegations.

Claflin baseball to

host Lander in series

The Claflin University baseball team will welcome Lander University to town for their second Peach Belt Conference series of the season this weekend.

