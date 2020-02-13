COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Gamecocks receive NCAA
Notice of Allegations
Collyn Taylor
GamecockCentral
The South Carolina men's basketball program has been served with a notice of allegations from the NCAA as a result of the federal investigation of pay-for-play, according to a Sports Illustrated report.
"The University of South Carolina has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA related to a former men's basketball assistant coach," USC athletics director Ray Tanner said Thursday in a statement. "As expected, this does not involve any institutional, current coaching staff or former or current student-athlete eligibility issues.
"We will continue to defend our program and institution in this process with the NCAA."
Sports Illustrated, thanks to a records request to South Carolina, found the official Notice of Allegations, charging the school with a "single Level I violation" for former assistant coach Lamont Evans "allegedly accepting at least $5,865 in bribes in 2015-16 from agent and runner Christian Dawkins," according to the story.
The notice and Sports Illustrated report says the bribes were "in exchange for Evans arranging meetings" between Dawkins and former Gamecock guard and McDonald's All-American P.J. Dozier.
According to Sports Illustrated, the Notice of Allegations is not at the same level as other schools and there are no assertions in the notice of "failure to monitor the program, head-coach responsibility or lack of institutional control."
Per the report, there was "no language" alleging Dozier took money from Evans or Dawkins that would "retroactively jeopardized" his eligibility or led to the team forfeiting wins.
Evans, who coached at South Carolina for four seasons and spent a few more at Oklahoma State before being wrapped up in this scandal of agents funneling money and bribes to college basketball coaches with the homes of steering recruits to signing with a specific agency once pro.
According to the report, Evans admitted in court to accepting bribes at both South Carolina and Oklahoma State and both schools have received a Notice of Allegations.
Claflin baseball to
host Lander in series
The Claflin University baseball team will welcome Lander University to town for their second Peach Belt Conference series of the season this weekend.
The three-game series gets underway Friday (Feb. 14) at 4 p.m., followed by single games on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. each day. All games will be played at Mirmow Field.
Claflin, 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the Peach Belt, will be in search of its first-ever conference and series win after being swept by University of North Georgia last week.
Claflin will be facing a Lander team that’s 5-3 on the season and playing its first conference series.
Wake women top
Clemson 66-52
CLEMSON — Wearing all pink in honor of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, the Clemson Tigers took on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in a Play4Kay-themed contest on Thursday. Wake Forest came away with a 66-52 victory.
Clemson (7-18, 3-11) was a favorable 6-for-12 from 3-point range on the night and shot 42 percent from the floor against Wake Forest (13-12, 6-8), which went 5-for-17 on treys.
Amari Robinson led Clemson with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with her five rebounds. Kobi Thornton tallied 11 points and six boards and moved into sole possession of seventh place on Clemson's all-time rebounding list.
The Tigers will conclude their current three-game homestand when they face the Miami Hurricanes (12-12, 4-9) on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Claflin softball to
host Charleston (WV)
The Claflin University softball team (3-5 record) will be looking to win its second straight series when it hosts the University of Charleston (WV) in a non-conference doubleheader on Friday.
First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at the North Road Complex in Orangeburg.
Claflin will host Slippery Rock in a doubleheader on Sunday, with games at noon and 2 p.m.
THURSDAY'S BASKETBALL SCORES
Fayetteville State (W) 90, Claflin 62
Fayetteville State 88, Claflin 73