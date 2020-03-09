COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Aamir Simms Named

to All-ACC 3rd Team

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball’s Aamir Simms earned All-ACC recognition, announced by the league office on Monday.

Simms, a junior forward, was named to the All-ACC Third team. This marks the first postseason honor for Simms. He recently earned his second All-ACC Academic honor last week.

The Palmyra, Va. native leads Clemson in scoring (13.0 points per game) and rebounding (7.1 rebounds per game). He is currently tied with Al-Amir Dawes for the team lead in assists with 74.

Simms has posted six of his seven career 20-point games this season, including a career-best 25 points to go along with nine rebounds in a 79-72 win over No. 3 Duke.

He became the first Clemson player over the last 20 seasons to post 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in consecutive games. He did it in wins at North Carolina and against Duke.

