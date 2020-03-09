COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Aamir Simms Named
to All-ACC 3rd Team
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball’s Aamir Simms earned All-ACC recognition, announced by the league office on Monday.
Simms, a junior forward, was named to the All-ACC Third team. This marks the first postseason honor for Simms. He recently earned his second All-ACC Academic honor last week.
The Palmyra, Va. native leads Clemson in scoring (13.0 points per game) and rebounding (7.1 rebounds per game). He is currently tied with Al-Amir Dawes for the team lead in assists with 74.
Simms has posted six of his seven career 20-point games this season, including a career-best 25 points to go along with nine rebounds in a 79-72 win over No. 3 Duke.
He became the first Clemson player over the last 20 seasons to post 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in consecutive games. He did it in wins at North Carolina and against Duke.
Clemson golf has
two-stroke lead
at Aiken tournament
AIKEN — Jacob Bridgeman, Turk Pettit and William Nottingham all posted consecutive rounds in the 60s on Monday to lead Clemson to a 17-under-par 36-hole team score of 543 over two rounds of the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Invitational at the Palmetto Club in Aiken.
Larry Penley’s Tigers have a two-shot lead over ACC rival Virginia entering Tuesday morning’s final round on the par 70 course. The 15-team field includes eight teams from the state of South Carolina.
Clemson had 42 birdies as a team, one more than second place Virginia.
USC's Harris named
Lieberman Award finalist
COLUMBIA - For the second time in as many seasons, South Carolina senior guard Tyasha Harris is a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today.
The award, in its 21st season, recognizes the point guard who exhibits the floor leadership, play-making and ball-handling skills of Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman.
A First-Team All-SEC selection, Harris is scoring a career-high 12 points per game while handing out 5.7 assists per game, ranking her 12th in the country in assists.
Fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite finalists when the Starting Five Fan Voting goes live this Friday at www.HoopHallAwards.com.
Catcher Beaver named
to Posey Award watch list
COLUMBIA - South Carolina graduate catcher Dallas Beaver has been selected to the Buster Posey Award Watch List, it was announced Monday by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission.
Sixty catchers were nominated for the award by their coaches. Because the award is given annually to the top division one collegiate catcher, the list will be updated to include other candidates until May 6, 2020.
Beaver, a grad transfer from UCF, is hitting .278 with three doubles, seven runs scored and four RBI for the Gamecocks with 13 games and 10 starts.