COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Auburn hires Harsin to lead Tigers
Auburn hired Boise State's Bryan Harsin as its head coach, luring him away from his alma mater and into the powerful Southeastern Conference.
Auburn announced the hiring Tuesday evening. The 44-year-old Harsin was 69-19 with three Mountain West titles in seven seasons at Boise State, but winning in the SEC affords greater chances for playoff berths and national titles.
The Auburn job is also sure to bring a major pay raise, though contract details for Harsin weren't immediately available.
In a statement, Harsin said “I have a tremendous amount of respect for the coaches and players in the Southeastern Conference, but am ready to help build a foundation at Auburn where we can consistently compete for championships.”
That has been easier said than done in the brutal SEC West, presided over by in-state rival Alabama.
Auburn fired Gus Malzahn earlier this month after he went 6-4 in his eighth season — a move that cost the school more than $21 million to buy out the former coach's contract.
Auburn has been an up-and-down program, winning the national championship under Gene Chizik before going on a rapid decline.
Former Patriots assistant, Spurrier GA hired at Arizona
Jedd Fisch was a law student wanting a chance to witness history when he followed O.J. Simpson's lawyers into the courthouse elevator. After being confronted, he made a good enough case to earn a seat for the trial of the century.
When Fisch wanted a chance to serve as a graduate assistant coach under Steve Spurrier, he left notes on the windshield of the Florida coach's car for 450 straight days. He got the job.
That type of ingenuity and tenacity helped Fisch earn high-level jobs across the NFL and college football, working for coaches such as Bill Belichick, Mike Shanahan and Pete Carroll.
Now Fisch gets a chance to run his own team. Not bad for a coach who never even played the game in high school.
Arizona hired Fisch as head coach on Wednesday, hoping the former New England Patriots quarterbacks coach can turn around a program that fell into disarray during three years under Kevin Sumlin, who was fired earlier this month.
54-year-old Clemson GA now UL-M head coach
MONROE, La. (AP) — Former Auburn coach Terry Bowden has been hired by Louisiana-Monroe to rebuild a program that went 0-10 this season.
Bowden, the son of former Florida State coaching great Bobby Bowden, has been serving as a graduate assistant at Clemson the last two years.
Terry Bowden, 64, had a successful stint as Auburn’s head coach from 1993-98, going 47-17. That came to a tumultuous end with a midseason firing.
After a long run in broadcasting as a television and as a radio analyst, he returned to coaching in 2009 with Division II North Alabama. Bowden was back in Division I with Akron, leading the Zips from 2012-18 and going 35-52 with two bowl appearances.
Earlier this month, Louisiana-Monroe fired Matt Viator after five seasons. He went 19-39 and 15-24 in the Sun Belt.