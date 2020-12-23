COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Jedd Fisch was a law student wanting a chance to witness history when he followed O.J. Simpson's lawyers into the courthouse elevator. After being confronted, he made a good enough case to earn a seat for the trial of the century.

When Fisch wanted a chance to serve as a graduate assistant coach under Steve Spurrier, he left notes on the windshield of the Florida coach's car for 450 straight days. He got the job.

That type of ingenuity and tenacity helped Fisch earn high-level jobs across the NFL and college football, working for coaches such as Bill Belichick, Mike Shanahan and Pete Carroll.

Now Fisch gets a chance to run his own team. Not bad for a coach who never even played the game in high school.

Arizona hired Fisch as head coach on Wednesday, hoping the former New England Patriots quarterbacks coach can turn around a program that fell into disarray during three years under Kevin Sumlin, who was fired earlier this month.

54-year-old Clemson GA now UL-M head coach

MONROE, La. (AP) — Former Auburn coach Terry Bowden has been hired by Louisiana-Monroe to rebuild a program that went 0-10 this season.