COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Clemson softball wins in
program's first game
against a ranked team
CLEMSON – The Clemson softball team, now 11-7 overall in its inaugural season, picked up its first win against a ranked opponent Wednesday evening by defeating No. 14 Georgia, 4-1, at Clemson Softball Stadium.
The Tigers finessed a four-run inning in the bottom of the fourth, which was highlighted by MK Bonamy’s two-RBI single to give Clemson a 3-1 lead before JoJo Hyatt knocked in Bonamy to score the final run of the game.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Valerie Cagle earned her sixth win of the season in the circle for the Tigers, while the Clemson offense produced four runs on Georgia’s Mary Wilson Avant, who entered Wednesday’s matchup with a 1.28 ERA on the season. With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 15-4 on the season.
“I mean obviously it's huge for our program,” said Clemson head coach John Rittman. “To get a win against a ranked team as a first-year program is pretty spectacular. I told our team, ‘you know, we can compete with anybody.’”
Cagle was dominant in the circle, recording her sixth complete game of the season. On the night, she only allowed three hits and recorded 20-of-21 outs within the infield.
Bonamy led the Tigers’ offense, going 1-for-3 at the plate and driving in two runs in the fourth inning. Freshman outfielder Alia Logoleo went 2-for-3 at the plate, including a double to the wall in the bottom of the third. Logoleo extended her hitting streak to five straight games. Redshirt freshman JoJo Hyatt was 2-for-2 on the night and drove in her sixth RBI of the season in the bottom of the fourth.
Cagle slammed the door shut on any Georgia hope of a seventh inning rally, using just 10 pitches to retire to record the final three outs of the game and hand the 14th-ranked Bulldogs their fourth loss of the season.
Up next, the Tigers host their inaugural ACC series against Virginia (8-5) this weekend at Clemson Softball Stadium. First pitch for Friday’s contest is scheduled for 6 p.m.
No. 16 Gamecocks
top Georgia Southern
COLUMBIA – No. 16 South Carolina softball continued its season-best six-game winning streak thanks to a 5-3 victory over Georgia Southern on Wednesday night at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field.
Katie Prebble paced the Gamecocks with three RBI as the Gamecocks improved to 10-0 at home.
South Carolina (11-3)
stays home once more for four games over Saturday and Sunday as it plays host to Troy and Charlotte for the Garnet and Black Challenge. All four games will be streamed on SEC Network+.
SC State's tennis
duo honored by MEAC
NORFOLK, Va. — North Carolina A&T State’s Vasil Ivanov was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, the conference office announced today.
Bethune-Cookman’s Joaquin Bianchi was named Men’s Rookie of the Week.
On the women’s side. South Carolina State junior Zainab Bendahhou was named Player of the Week, while teammate Lajia Cemalovic earned Rookie of the Week honors.
Bendahhou (Jr., Morocco) defeated Julia Pezzuco at the No. 6 spot, 6-2, 6-2, to lead South Carolina State to its first victory of the season over Western Carolina. She also paired with Cemalovic for a 6-3 doubles win over Carli Deehr and Emily Elliott.
Cemalovic (Fr., Bosnia/Herzegovina) defeated Emily Elliott at the No. 5 spot 6-2, 6-1 to lead South Carolina State to its first win of the season over Western Carolina. She also paired with Bendahhou for a 6-3 doubles win over Deehr and Elliott.
Georgia Tech men
get by Clemson
ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Pastner hasn't giving up on his dream of Georgia Tech claiming its first ACC winning record in 16 years.
Thanks to the leadership of guards Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe, the Yellow Jackets still have a chance to realize that goal.
Alvarado played through an injury scare to score 19 points and Georgia Tech overcame Clemson's Aamir Simms scoring 23 points to beat the Tigers 68-59 on Tuesday night.
Devoe had 14 points and eight assists while leading the perimeter defense which shut down Clemson's 3-point shooting attack.
Georgia Tech (14-14, 8-9) earned its fifth straight home win, including four in ACC games.
Clemson (14-13, 8-9) had its three-game winning streak snapped. The Tigers committed 16 turnovers, including six by Simms.
“We've had too many turnovers for the last three out of four games, and it finally bit us today,” said coach Brad Brownell.
Thursday college
basketball games
South Carolina (W) at Florida, 6 p.m.
Clemson (W) at Florida State, 7 p.m.