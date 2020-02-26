COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Bonamy led the Tigers’ offense, going 1-for-3 at the plate and driving in two runs in the fourth inning. Freshman outfielder Alia Logoleo went 2-for-3 at the plate, including a double to the wall in the bottom of the third. Logoleo extended her hitting streak to five straight games. Redshirt freshman JoJo Hyatt was 2-for-2 on the night and drove in her sixth RBI of the season in the bottom of the fourth.

Cagle slammed the door shut on any Georgia hope of a seventh inning rally, using just 10 pitches to retire to record the final three outs of the game and hand the 14th-ranked Bulldogs their fourth loss of the season.

Up next, the Tigers host their inaugural ACC series against Virginia (8-5) this weekend at Clemson Softball Stadium. First pitch for Friday’s contest is scheduled for 6 p.m.

COLUMBIA – No. 16 South Carolina softball continued its season-best six-game winning streak thanks to a 5-3 victory over Georgia Southern on Wednesday night at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field.

Katie Prebble paced the Gamecocks with three RBI as the Gamecocks improved to 10-0 at home.

