COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Lady Bulldogs post 4-1 win in tennis

CHARLESTON – The South Carolina State women’s tennis earned its second victory of the season in a 4-1 victory over Towson University at the College of Charleston.

South Carolina State claimed the doubles point early on with 6-4, 6-1 victories.

On the singles side, sophomore Lasya Patnaik posted a 6-4, 6-4 win over Collins at the No. 3 spot; freshman Lajia Cemalovic defeated L. Jacobs 6-1, 6-3, 5-7 at the No. 5 spot and junior Zainab Bendahhou won easily over E. Jacobs at the No. 6 spot to claim victory.

South Carolina State returns to action Tuesday vs. Mount Saint Mary College at Hilton Head.

Robinson on ACC All-Freshman Team

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Clemson women’s basketball’s Amari Robinson has been named to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s All-Freshman Team.

Robinson is the Tigers’ first All-Freshman Team honoree since Kobi Thornton in 2017 (8th honoree in school history) and earned the honor from both the league’s head coaches and the Blue Ribbon Panel.