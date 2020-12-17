COLLEGE NOTEBOOK:

Clemson's Lawrence a Manning Award finalist

The Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Thursday that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named as one of 12 finalists for the 2020 Manning Award, presented annually to the nation’s best quarterback following the completion of bowl season.

Unbeaten Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall is also a finalist. CCU will not be playing in the Sun Belt Conference title game Saturday due to a recent

If selected, Lawrence would be the second Clemson quarterback to win the award, joining Deshaun Watson, who earned the honor in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016.

Manning Award finalists: Ian Book, Notre Dame; Matt Corral, Ole Miss; Justin Fields, Ohio State; Dillon Gabriel, UCF; Sam Howell, North Carolina; Mac Jones, Alabama; Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina; Brock Purdy, Iowa State; Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati; Kyle Trask, Florida; Zach Wilson, BYU.

Citadel signs 10, keeps two standouts

The Citadel signed a class of 10 new football players on Wednesday, including standouts from First Baptist and Goose Creek High School, and a finalist for the state’s Mr. Football award.