COLLEGE NOTEBOOK:

Clemson's Lawrence a Manning Award finalist
The Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Thursday that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named as one of 12 finalists for the 2020 Manning Award, presented annually to the nation’s best quarterback following the completion of bowl season.
Unbeaten Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall is also a finalist. CCU will not be playing in the Sun Belt Conference title game Saturday due to a recent
If selected, Lawrence would be the second Clemson quarterback to win the award, joining Deshaun Watson, who earned the honor in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016.
Manning Award finalists: Ian Book, Notre Dame; Matt Corral, Ole Miss; Justin Fields, Ohio State; Dillon Gabriel, UCF; Sam Howell, North Carolina; Mac Jones, Alabama; Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina; Brock Purdy, Iowa State; Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati; Kyle Trask, Florida; Zach Wilson, BYU.
Citadel signs 10, keeps two standouts
The Citadel signed a class of 10 new football players on Wednesday, including standouts from First Baptist and Goose Creek High School, and a finalist for the state’s Mr. Football award.
But the best news from Bulldogs coach Brent Thompson might have been about a couple of veterans he expects to return for the spring Southern Conference schedule: All-America linebacker Willie Eubanks III and all-SoCon wide receiver Raleigh Webb.
Thompson said he expects both players to return for the eight-game spring SoCon slate, which begins Feb. 27 against Mercer. All Division I players were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 season for many schools.
The Citadel managed to play four games in the fall, and both Eubanks and Webb were in a position to move on after the season.
Thompson said his coaches focused on signing in-state players, including 6-2, 220-pound linebacker Mikey Blandin of First Baptist; 6-3, 175-pound defensive back Melvin Ravenel of Goose Creek; and 5-10, 175-pound quarterback Ahmad Green of May River HS, a finalist for the state’s Mr. Football Award.
Receiver Landon Owens (6-2, 195) of Monroe, Ga., is the brother of Bulldogs defensive tackle Dalton Owens. Linemen John Hewlett (6-0, 250) of Thomas Heyward Academy and Bryce Peppers (6-1, 250) of Greenwood are other in-state recruits.
Jeff Hartsell of The Post and Courier contributed to this article
