ACC Network at Fiesta
ACC Network (ACCN), the new 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will be live from Glendale, Ariz., for expanded coverage of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl as part of ESPN’s MegaCast offerings.
ACCN will have more than 10 hours of dedicated programming on Friday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 28, surrounding the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, including its signature studio shows Packer and Durham and The Huddle in advance of the CFP Semifinal featuring No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Ohio State at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
Gamecock baseball class ranked 9th
OMAHA, Neb. -- The University of South Carolina baseball team's 2019 recruiting class has been selected as the ninth best in the country by D1Baseball.com.
The class is now nationally ranked by three organizations after Collegiate Baseball had Carolina at No. 3 and Baseball America had the Gamecocks at No. 11.
D1Baseball.com is releasing its rankings in groups of five, so the top five is not known, but Carolina is one of seven schools in the SEC ranked from Nos. 6-25. The recruiting class features six players (Andrew Peters, Brennan Milone, Noah Myers, Brannon Jordan, Thomas Farr and Jeff Heinrich) that were selected in the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft.
Clemson's class is ranked No. 13.
