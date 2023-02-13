SCSU competes at Florida Invitational

South Carolina State’s men’s 1600 meter relay team placed first at the Florida University Invitational in Gainesville.

Kristopher Brown, Jaden Barker, Waddell Rembert-Jett and Barrington Walker finished with a time of 3:21.63.

SC State’s Dexter Ratliff finished first in the weight throw with a toss of 15.54 meters.

Other top finishes for SC State were Rembert-Jett, second in the 200 meters (22.02); Ratliff, second in the shot put with a throw of 13-07m (42-10.75 ft.), Earning third-place finishes were Rembert-Jett in the 60 meters with a time of 6.78, the top time for a college participant and fourth-best in the MEAC; Mekhi Bosket in the high jump (1.93m, 6-4 ft.); Barker in the 400 meters (49.15), Erick Hill in the triple jump (12.33m, 43-9.25 ft.), Dwayne Curnell in the 200 meters (22.12), the women’s 1600m relay team of Debrielle Williams, Angelica Frederick, Makylah Jones and Domonique Edmondson (4:02.62), and the men’s 1600m “B” relay team of Jalen Alleyne, Hill, Matron Thornton and Curnell (3:24.68), and Dallas Carraway in the shot put (11-70m, 38-4.75 ft.).

Establishing personal records were Frederick in the women’s 200 meters (25.41), Andrew Latimer in the mile run (4:32.11) and Williams in the women’s 800 meters (2:19.65).

The team will be back in action Feb. 19 at the MEAC Indoor Championships at Virginia Beach, VA.

USC’s Sanders on Golden Spikes Watch List

Junior right-handed pitcher Will Sanders has been named to the Golden Spikes Award Watch List, USA Baseball announced. Sanders is one of 55 players on the list, kicking off the process of identifying the nation’s top amateur baseball player for the 2023 season.

Sanders enters 2023 with 13 career wins, a 3.47 ERA and 145 career strikeouts.