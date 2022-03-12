COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Bryant leads Norfolk St. to MEAC title

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Conference player of the year Joe Bryant Jr. scored 23 points and top-seeded Norfolk State used a closing flourish to finish off Coppin State 72-57 on Saturday to win the Mid-East Athletic Conference tournament championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The conference champions went 12-2 to claim the top tournament seed, and have won at least a share of the regular season title in three of the last four seasons. Coppin State entered the tournament as the No. 7 seed and upset No. 2 seed Howard in its first game then advanced to the title game by knocking off third-seeded North Carolina Central.

Bryant hit three 3-pointers and scored the Spartans' final 11 points of the first half to bring them back from a 16-13 deficit with under six minutes to play to take a 24-20 lead at intermission. Dana Tate drilled a 3 as Norfolk State started the second half by pushing its lead to double digits, 32-22, in the first two minutes and used a 16-4 run to take a 40-24 lead with 16:30 left after Tate drilled a second 3. The Eagles cut their deficit to eight points midway through the half, but the Spartans quickly pushed their lead back to 15 points. Coppin State got within 10 points on Justin Steers layup with 3:10 left but Norfolk State answered with six straight points and closed out the game with a 9-4 run.

Bryant was 5 of 9 from beyond the arc and Norfolk State (23-6) was 11 of 23 from long range. Jalen Hawkins finished with 17 points and Tate added 13.

Nendah Tarke scored 16 points to lead Coppin State (9-23). Steers added 12 points off the bench and Jesse Zarzuela added 11 points with six assists and five steals.

The tournament was held at Scope Arena, the Spartans' home court where they were 13-0 this season.

Howard wins 1st MEAC title in 21 years

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Destiny Howell scored a career-high 25 points and Howard captured its first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament championship and first NCAA Tournament berth in 21 years, beating Norfolk State on its home court, 61-44 on Saturday.

The Bison (20-9) earned their 20th win for the first time since the 2001 squad went to the NCAA tourney. Howard earned back-to-back MEAC regular season championships and reached the conference tournament finals for the second straight year.

Despite playing on their home court as tournament hosts, the Spartans had trouble shooting. They missed their first 16 3-point attempts and finished the game 2 of 24 from long range (8.3%). They hit just 15 of 65 shots from the field (23.1%). Compounding those troubles was Howard's dominance on the boards, where the Bison held a 48-30 advantage.

Still, Norfolk State trailed by just four points heading into the fourth quarter.

Gia Thorpe and Anzhane' Hutton both scored at the basket to start the final period for Howard before Camille Downs drilled the Spartans' first 3-pointer to trail by five, 38-33. But Howard kept pulling away, little by little. A Hutton layup gave Howard a 10-point lead with 4:32 left and Howell's layup with just over a minute to go pushed the lead to 57-41.

Howell hit 4 of 14 shots from long range and was a perfect 10 for 10 from the line.

Makoye Diawara finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead Norfolk State (17-11). Downs contributed 10 points and six rebounds.

The teams split their regular season series with each team winning on its home floor.

Claflin’s Adams places 16th in prelims at Track & Field Nationals

PITTSBURG, Kan. -- Claflin University freshman sprinter Zoe Adams ran her best race of the season in the preliminary round of the women’s 400m dash at the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Indoor Track & Field National Championship Meet. With the effort, the freshman from Marietta, Georgia placed 16th in the event.

Competing on the biggest stage and against the top competition in the nation didn’t faze Adams as she ran a 56.12, her best time of the season. The time placed her 16th in the preliminaries. The top eight finishers from the preliminary rounds will advance to the event finals tomorrow.

Adams’ effort completes the indoor track & field season for the Lady Panthers. From here, Adams will turn her attentions to the outdoor track & field season where she will look to continue the stellar start to her collegiate career.

