Rittman, Cagle to represent Clemson with USA Softball WNT

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Clemson softball head coach John Rittman and reigning USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Valerie Cagle will represent the Clemson softball program with the USA Softball Women’s National Team at the 2023 Japan All-Star Series, the organization announced on Thursday. Slated to take place August 4-7, the 16-player WNT roster and four coaches will go head-to-head with world-ranked No. 2 Japan in a three-game series held across three cities in Japan – Fukushima Azuma Stadium – Tokyo Olympic Games softball venue), Iwakuni (Kizuma Stadium – host of WNT pre-Olympic training) and Yokohama (Yokohama Stadium – Tokyo Olympic Games softball venue).

Tim Hall named head coach of Gamecock Track & Field

COLUMBIA, – Tim Hall has officially been named the head coach of South Carolina Track & Field and Cross Country. Athletics Director Ray Tanner announced on Friday the hiring of Hall, making him the seventh head coach in Gamecock track & field history.

Hall comes to Columbia after serving a five-year stint as associate head coach at Kentucky, working alongside Director of Track & Field, Lonnie Greene. Hall coached the Kentucky sprinters and has been named the USTFCCCA Southeast Region Assistant Coach of the Year for five consecutive years (2019-2023).

“I am very excited to welcome Tim and his family to the University of South Carolina,” stated Tanner. “Coach Hall brings a lot of experience to our program and has achieved success at every level he has coached. He is a well-respected coach in the SEC and in the track community, and he will continue his successful career here at Carolina.”

No stranger to the big stage, Hall has coached an Olympic Gold Medalist, five Olympians, a World Champion and silver medalist, a world record holder, two American record holders, four collegiate record holders, 11 NCAA Champions, 14 SEC Champions and over 125 All-Americans.

Hall also enjoyed coaching stints at Tennessee (2014-2018), Clemson (2008-2013) and Charlotte (1996-2008). Hall also coached two more Bowerman Award winners in Christian Coleman at Tennessee (2017) and Brianna Rollins at Clemson (2012).