Gamecocks to retire Tiffany Mitchell’s jersey

COLUMBIA – South Carolina will retire the jersey of three-time All-American and two-time SEC Player of the Year Tiffany Mitchell in a pregame ceremony on Sun., Nov. 12, before the Gamecocks take the court against Maryland at Colonial Life Arena.

“Retired jerseys may seem cliché for some, but for me, they showcase players of our program who have demonstrated excellence on and off the court,” South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley said. “It shows the legacy they contributed to women’s basketball and women’s sports. For a player like Tiffany, who believed in Gamecock Women’s Basketball before we ever won a title and bought into the vision from day one, this is incredible. She paved the way for our team to become the best.