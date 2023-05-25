Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Voorhees track and field athletes Armond Hopkins and Michael Tatnall placed first and third in the triple jump at the Penn Relays.

"Our athletes have consistently worked diligently to accomplish this, and their hard work made Voorhees history," Voorhees head coach Jeffrey Hughes said.

Hopkins, Tatnall and Brandy Mackey qualified for the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championship in the triple jump.

Clemson's Hall returning to Tigers

Clemson center PJ Hall has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to Clemson for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Hall led the team in scoring last season (15.3 ppg) and averaged 5.7 rebounds, while shooting 53.5 percent from the field, 39.8 percent from three and 78.6 percent from the foul line.