University of South Carolina Football will open the SEC portion of its 2023 schedule against the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs in a nationally-televised game on CBS, the Southeastern Conference office announced today. That contest will kick at 3:30 pm. on Saturday, Sept. 16, from Vince Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

Grice named a finalist for Olerud Award

Clemson's Caden Grice was named one of five finalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award on Tuesday, presented by the College Baseball Foundation.

Grice has been a two-way threat for the Tigers in 2023. He is 8-1 with a 3.25 ERA, .195 opponents’ batting average and 91 strikeouts against 32 walks in 69.1 innings pitched over 13 starts on the mound. At the plate, he is hitting .302 with 16 homers, a triple, 13 doubles, 63 RBIs, 56 runs, a .409 on-base percentage and three steals in 56 games (55 starts).