COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Gray named to Olympic 3x3 Team

Kerry, who also earned All-America honors by the NCBWA, was 5-1 with a 2.15 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 54.1 innings pitched for the Gamecocks this season. The Clemmons, N.C., native made 17 appearances with three starts and had a complete-game shutout against Kentucky on May 15, striking out 10 while not walking a batter. He was named the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week after that performance. Kerry had 10 punchouts in a win over Vanderbilt on March 21 and had nine strikeouts at Ole Miss on May 1. He earned a win against Tennessee on May 21, striking out eight in seven innings and had six strikeouts in six innings, allowing one run in a win over Mississippi State on May 9.