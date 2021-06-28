COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Gray named to Olympic 3x3 Team

Gray named to Olympic 3x3 Team
COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina women's basketball program added another Olympic-bound alumna with Allisha Gray being named to the inaugural USA Basketball women's 3x3 team, USA Basketball officials announced.
Gray is set to make her Olympic debut in Tokyo but has worn the red, white and blue for USA Basketball since 2018 when she was named as part of the USA Basketball Women's National Team pool. After making the USA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Team, Gray went on to claim MVP honors at the 2021 Big Twelve International in Voiron, France, leading USA to a 6-1 record and first place.
As a member of the 2021 USA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Team, Gray averaged a team-high 6.5 ppg. and 5.0 rpg. to help the USA to a 6-0 record at the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament May 26-30 in Graz, Austria. Most importantly, the USA's semifinal win qualified the USA for the inaugural 3x3 Olympic event in Tokyo, and the USA finished No.1 based on FIBA's rankings. Through her time with USA Basketball, Gray has tallied a 17-2 record in five-on-five and 3x3 games, including exhibition games.
As a Gamecock, Gray helped Carolina win the 2017 NCAA Championship, earning Final Four All-Tournament and Stockton Region All-Tournament Team honors along the way.
Maxon named Clemson golf assistant coach
CLEMSON — Former two-time All-American Joey Maxon has been named assistant coach for the Clemson men’s golf program.
Head Coach Jordan Byrd, who had served in a similar position under Larry Penley for the previous 17 years, made the announcement on Thursday.
Maxon comes to Clemson with a long resume as a professional golfer, teacher, assistant coach and head coach. Most recently he served as the head men’s and women’s coach at nearby Southern Wesleyan University (Central, SC) for the last seven years. He also has assistant coach experience at strong Southeast programs Charlotte and East Tennessee State. He played professional golf from his graduation from Clemson in 1998 until 2007.
“I am more than excited to announce that Joey Maxon will be our next assistant coach,” said Byrd. “Joey brings with him a wealth of knowledge from his own playing days as an All-American at Clemson, as a professional who played in two US Opens, and as a veteran collegiate coach. His experience in coaching and passion for our golf program will make him an outstanding recruiter and coach. Joey is a great family man who will be a terrific mentor for our current and future Tigers.”
Kerry named D1Baseball All-American
OMAHA, Neb. -- University of South Carolina baseball junior Brett Kerry has been named to the D1Baseball All-America second team.
Kerry, who also earned All-America honors by the NCBWA, was 5-1 with a 2.15 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 54.1 innings pitched for the Gamecocks this season. The Clemmons, N.C., native made 17 appearances with three starts and had a complete-game shutout against Kentucky on May 15, striking out 10 while not walking a batter. He was named the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week after that performance. Kerry had 10 punchouts in a win over Vanderbilt on March 21 and had nine strikeouts at Ole Miss on May 1. He earned a win against Tennessee on May 21, striking out eight in seven innings and had six strikeouts in six innings, allowing one run in a win over Mississippi State on May 9.
Kerry was one of six relief pitchers to be named to D1Baseball's three All-America teams. Arkansas' Kevin Kopps was named the National Player of the Year by the website.