SC State bobblehead

among a series

for HBCU schools

MILWAUKEE – The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the second HBCU Bobblehead Series, which features 16 officially licensed bobbleheads for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. In February, the Museum released the first HBCU Bobblehead Series featuring the first bobbleheads for 13 HBCU schools. The bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and are being released in conjunction with the start of the 2023-24 school year.

The South Carolina State University Bulldogs are among the second series being released, along with: Albany State University, Clark Atlanta University, Coppin State University, Fayetteville State University, Florida A&M University, Morehouse College Maroon, North Carolina A&T University, Southern University, Virginia State University. The bobbleheads for Florida A&M University and North Carolina A&T University in Series 2 feature the school’s female mascots.

Standing on a base bearing the school’s nickname across the front, each mascot bobblehead is proudly wearing the school colors in front of a backing featuring the school logo. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,023, and they are currently only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.

Tigers announce baseball signing class

CLEMSON -- Head Coach Erik Bakich announced the signing class of 13 recent high school graduates and seven Division I transfers on Thursday. All 20 newcomers are eligible to wear a Tiger uniform starting in the 2024 season.

“We’re extremely excited about what these newcomers will bring to Team 127,” said Bakich of the class. “All the credit goes to our staff, who works tirelessly to identify, recruit and sign the best prospects in the country. Many of our newcomers have been on campus this summer training with our strength and exercise science staffs, and we can’t wait to get them on the field during the fall training season.”

Five Tigers were rated among the top-500 prospects (high school and college) for the 2023 MLB draft, Justin Leguernic (No. 224), Aidan Knaak (No. 308), Tryston McCladdie (No. 390), Jarren Purify (No. 391) and Drew Titsworth (No. 453).

Alden Mathes, a transfer from Richmond, was drafted in the 19th round (No. 557 overall pick) of the 2022 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

Gamecock Football with

Shane Beamer debuts Sunday

COLUMBIA – The Gamecock Football with Shane Beamer television show makes its 2023 debut on Sunday, August 27, and continues each Sunday throughout the football season.

The weekly show, which is taped just minutes after each contest and provides head coach Shane Beamer’s immediate reaction to the game that was just played, airs each week at 11:30 a.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Southeast, and locally in Columbia on WACH-FOX at 10:30 p.m.

Carolina Calls with Head Coach Shane Beamer radio call-in show is on the airwaves on most Thursdays throughout the season. Hosted by the voice of Carolina Football and Gamecock Hall of Famer, Todd Ellis, the show will originate from Backstreets Grill, located at 2400 Devine Street in Columbia. The show airs from 6-7 p.m. and is carried on the flagship station of the Gamecocks, WNKT-FM, across the Palmetto State on the Gamecock Radio Network and over the internet at GamecocksOnline.com.