COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Gamecock, Clemson rivalry game set

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Gamecock, Clemson rivalry game set

COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina Gamecocks will wrap up their 2022 regular season on Saturday, Nov. 26, when they travel to the Upstate for the traditional season-ending matchup with the No. 9/9 Clemson Tigers in the annual Palmetto Bowl. Game time has been set for noon and the contest will be televised nationally on ABC.

The Gamecocks and Tigers have met 118 previous times on the gridiron with Clemson holding a 72-42-4 advantage in the all-time series, including a 19-10-1 mark when playing at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. This will be South Carolina’s first trip to Clemson since the 2018 season.

South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) hosts #5/5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 19, while Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) hosts Miami (Fla.) (5-5, 3-3 ACC) on the same day.

Charleston Southern dismisses coach Denson

NORTH CHARLESTON — Charleston Southern has dismissed football coach Autry Denson after four seasons at the Championship Subdivision school. Athletic director Jeff Barber said Denson's contract would not be renewed. Denson went 14-22 in his four years, including 2-8 this year as the Buccaneers ended with a 20-10 loss at North Carolina A&T on Saturday. Barber thanked Denson for his service and effort to the school. Denson was a former Notre Dame running back who coached the position at his alma mater before coming to Charleston Southern prior to the 2019 season. The school said a national search for Denson’s replacement will start immediately.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

North Carolina, Gonzaga are 1-2 atop AP Top 25 men's poll

North Carolina and Gonzaga are 1-2 in the first regular-season men’s college basketball poll from The Associated Press. Third-ranked Houston and fourth-ranked Kentucky picked up the remaining first-place votes in Top 25 with only slight changes from the preseason rankings. Baylor, Kansas, Duke, UCLA, Arkansas and Creighton round out the top 10. Tennessee fell 11 spots while Villanova fell out for the first time since February 2019. No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 25 Connecticut are the new additions.