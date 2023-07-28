Furman atop SoCon preseason polls

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman is a consensus first place pick in a pair of Southern Conference preseason polls, and 15 Paladins have earned preseason all-conference accolades, it was announced today at the league's annual football media day at Greenville's Hotel Hartness.

Furman and Samford tied for first place in the coaches poll with 59 points, the Paladins earning five first place votes to the Bulldogs' four. The media poll had a decisively purple verdict, with Furman earning the top spot with 30 first place votes and 345 points, while Samford finished second with eight first place votes and 316 points.

Mercer, Chattanooga, and Western Carolina followed in third, fourth, and fifth, respectively in both polls. Wofford placed seventh.

The 2023 Paladins are poised to welcome 52 lettermen and 20 starters off a 10-3 team that posted seven consecutive wins en route to an at-large bid to the FCS playoffs, where the Paladins claimed a 31-6 first round home win over CAA member Elon. Furman, which finished 2022 a consensus 10th in AFCA and Stats Perform polls, kicks off its 2023 campaign on Thursday, Aug. 31, when it entertains Tennessee Tech in a 7 p.m. contest at Paladin Stadium.