COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson duo named All-American

Wagner named All-American

Clemson sophomore Max Wagner was named first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Thursday. He is the 29th first-team All-American for the Tigers.

The ACC Player of the Year led Clemson in batting average (.369), hits (75), home runs (27) and RBIs (76). He was tied for third in the nation in home runs and tied the school season record.

Cagle named All-American

Clemson sophomore Valerie Cagle was named a National FastPitch Coaches Association first-team All-American Wednesday.

Cagle finished the season with 57 hits including 13 home runs and added 44 RBIs. On the mound, she won 16 games and posted a 1.92 ERA with 176 strikeouts.

Clemson launches fundraising for women’s athletics

Clemson athletics and IPTAY launched the ‘Hear Her Roar’ fundraising campaign Thursday which is designed to enhance and propel the future of women’s athletics at Clemson.

The initiative focuses on scholarships, state-of-the-art facilities and the student-athlete experience. The current goal is $50 million.

