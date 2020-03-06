COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin softball back on the field

Panther sprinter qualifies
for track and field championships
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Claflin University sprinter Derick St. Jean has qualified for the 2020 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships. The championships will be held March 13-14 in Birmingham at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The University of Montevallo and the City of Birmingham will serve as co-hosts of the championships.
St. Jean, who will compete in the men's 400 meters, enters the national competition with the sixth fastest time in the field, qualifying for the championships with a time of 47.30.
The men's 400-meter preliminary race is scheduled for March 13 at 6:25 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The competitors with the top eight fastest preliminary times will advance to the finals at 6:50 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday.
Claflin softball returns to
the diamond on Saturday
After seven days away from the circle, the Claflin University softball team returns to action on Saturday, hosting East Stroudsburg University in a non-conference doubleheader.
First pitch for game one is set for 1 p.m. with the second game set to begin approximately 20 minutes after the conclusion of the first.
The Lady Panthers last saw action on Friday, Feb. 28 when they dropped a doubleheader to Georgia College, 6-0 and 10-2.
Claflin brings a 6-10 overall record into the doubleheader. Junior infielder Jada Ames leads the Lady Panthers contingency with a .526 batting average. Ames has amassed 20 hits including five doubles and a home run along with six runs.
Chaston Huntly carries a .349 batting average. Huntly has to her credit 15 hits, including four doubles, a triple and three home runs with a team-leading 10 RBI.
The Claflin pitching staff is led by sophomore duo Shaniya Thomas and Bre’Zhay Chambers. The pair has pitched 71.2 of Claflin's 98.2 innings. Thomas leads the pitching staff with a 2.70 ERA, while Chambers has a team leading 43 strikeouts.
East Stroudsburg brings a 2-6 record into Saturday’s doubleheader.
After Saturday’s doubleheader, Claflin will head to Elizabeth City, N.C. to participate in the 2020 CIAA Roundup hosted by Elizabeth City State University. The Roundup will take place Friday-Sunday, March 13-14.
Clemson men's golf
to play in Aiken
CLEMSON - The Clemson men’s golf team returns to the course on Monday, March 9, at the Palmetto Intercollegiate at the famed Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken.
The tournament will be a 54-hole event over two days. The teams will play 36 holes on Monday and 18 holes on Tuesday.
This will be Clemson’s 25th appearance in the tournament dating to the spring of 1977. The Tigers have won the event seven times, including as recently as 2014. The Tigers won the tournament four consecutive years (1987-90). Clemson finished fourth out of 18 teams last year.
Larry Penley’s 20th ranked Tigers are coming off a fifth-place finish at the Puerto Rico Classic last month in the team’s most recent competition.