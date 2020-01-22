Claflin track and
field back in action
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Claflin University men’s and women’s track and field teams will look to improve after having a solid outing in their 2020 opening meet last weekend at the Gamecock Opener. Both Panther teams will travel to Winston-Salem, N.C. to participate in the JDL Flat is Flat meet this Saturday at the JDL Track.
The Claflin men will look to sprinters Derick St. Jean and Ashtin Knowles to lead the contingency. St Jean, who finished last indoor season as the top Panther runner, will be making his indoor season debut. He achieved NCAA DII All-American status in 2019, placing fifth in the 400 meters.
Knowles ran a personal best 34.99 in the 300 meters last week to capture the bronze medal and finished 28th out of 121 competitors in the 200 meters, clocking a time of 22.27.
On the women’s side, lone senior Faith McKie will set the pace. She posted a 2:31.55 in her first-ever 800 meters a week ago.
Carolina baseball to
hold scrimmages
COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team will begin full team practice this weekend with three scrimmages at Founders Park. All scrimmages are free and open to the public.
Team practice for all of college baseball begins on Friday, Jan. 24, as the Gamecocks will scrimmage that day at 3:30 p.m. The Gamecocks will retake the field on Saturday, Jan. 25,, with a 1 p.m. scrimmage. First pitch for Sunday's scrimmage is set for 3:30 p.m.
The 2020 Fan Fest will be on Sunday, Feb. 9. Start time and more information will be announced in the near future.
With rain in the forecast on Friday, fans are encouraged to continue to check @GamecockBasebll on Twitter for time changes or cancellations.
Clemson baseball
to hold first practice
CLEMSON – A new decade of Tiger baseball begins with Clemson’s first full-squad practice this weekend before they open their 123rd season with a three-game series against Liberty at Doug Kingsmore Stadium from Feb. 14-16.
The Tigers look to up their 11-year streak of NCAA Tournament appearances, one of only five schools that can make that claim. Clemson is also one of only 13 schools to play in the NCAA Tournament each of the last four seasons, all under head coach Monte Lee.
“I’m very excited about the returning players on the mound in 2020,” said Lee. “The experience and leadership those players bring to our team will benefit us when we go deep into the season and play close games.
“On the offensive side, we must replace three outstanding hitters, but we expect players who have been through the rigors of the ACC to step up and fill those roles. Many of those players had strong fall seasons, so I can’t wait to see them perform this spring.
“I’m also looking forward to watching our newcomers perform. Our coaches have done a great job recruiting some of the best players in our area and around the country, and many of those players showed in the fall that they can play pivotal roles on the 2020 team.”
Carolina's Boston gets
midseason honor
COLUMBIA – South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston earned a spot on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today. Boston is the lone freshman on the list and one of two SEC entries.
The 6-foot-5 Boston is 10th in the nation in blocked shots per game with an SEC-best 2.9 average and also collects 1.2 steals per game. She opened her career by tying the school record with 10 blocked shots, adding double-digit points and rebounds to post the first freshman-debut triple-double in NCAA Div. I history. Boston has recorded three or more blocks in nine other games and has blocked at least one in every game this season. She is the Gamecocks' top scorer at 13.4 points per game and best rebounder with 9.1 per outing. She averages a double-double against SEC opponents (15.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg) and against ranked teams (15.0 ppg/10.6 rpg).
Michael Dean
Perry wins award
CLEMSON — Former Clemson All-American and six-time NFL Pro Bowler Michael Dean Perry was named the recipient of the Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award at the Clemson's annual football banquet.
Since 2013, coach Dabo Swinney has presented the Brian Dawkins Clemson Lifetime Achievement Award to a former Clemson player who exemplifies excellence in the areas of integrity, scholarship, athletics, service, leadership, commitment, dedication, courage, resilience and spirit.
Perry played for Clemson between 1984-87 and recorded a still-school-record 61 career tackles for loss. Twenty-eight of those tackles-for-loss were sacks, still tied for second most in Clemson history on a career basis.
