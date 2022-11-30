COLLEGE NEWS

Gayle commissioned

Gayle graduated from Voorhees in May with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He is from Augusta, Ga.

While at Voorhees, Gayle was the first Voorhees student selected to serve as a cadet battalion commander in the SCSU Army ROTC program in more than 20 years, in 2021. He was also president of the Voorhees Student Government Association and was named an HBCU Scholar by the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.