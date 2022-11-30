COLLEGE NEWS

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gayle commissioned

DENMARK -- Voorhees University alumnus Joshua Gayle was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, during a South Carolina State University ceremony.

Gayle graduated from Voorhees in May with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He is from Augusta, Ga.

While at Voorhees, Gayle was the first Voorhees student selected to serve as a cadet battalion commander in the SCSU Army ROTC program in more than 20 years, in 2021. He was also president of the Voorhees Student Government Association and was named an HBCU Scholar by the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

