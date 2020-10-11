 Skip to main content
COLLEGE NEWS
COLLEGE NEWS

Alyssa Gadson

Gadson

Gadson to attend

Clark Atlanta

graduate program

Alyssa Gadson, a 2019 graduate of South Carolina State University, studied mass communications/broadcasting. She was raised in Allendale, the daughter of Artesho Gadson.

Alyssa, has recently been accepted to Clark Atlanta University for graduate school for fall 2020 to continue her career journey. Alyssa favorite motivational words are “If you don’t go after what you want, you never have it.”

Georgia Southern

announces spring

Dean's List

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Maisie Gayken of North and Angela Robinson of Orangeburg have been recognized by Georgia Southern University for excellence in academics on the spring 2020 Dean's List.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

USC Aiken

announces

academic honors

AIKEN -- The University of South Carolina Aiken congratulates those students who have been named to the President's List and Dean’s List for spring 2020.

To qualify for the President’s List, students must be enrolled full-time and maintain a GPA of at least 4.0. Dean’s List students must be enrolled full-time and maintain a GPA of at least 3.5.

President’s List

Cope: Carol Dunlap

Ehrhardt: Kaitlyn Rentz, Alexandra Thomas

Neeses: Matthew Russell

Norway: Janaizha Young

Orangeburg: Sidea Green, Kylee Myers, Santanna Templeton

Santee: Brittany Zonca

Springfield: Shelby Bell

St. George: Amber Byrd,

St. Matthews: Jessica Brady

Dean’s List

Bamberg: Dianna Crosby

Branchville: Michael Bellamy, Krystal Sims

Cope: Sharon Dyches

Denmark: Candace Davis, Keith McBride

Ehrhardt: Patrick Copeland

Holly Hill: Joshua Keitt-Morgan

North: Gabriel Smith, Taliyah Wise

Orangeburg: Samantha Amaker, Karlie Burnette, Delilah Daigle, Karen McAlhaney

Rowesville: Danielle McAlhany

Springfield: Catherine Garvin, Kaitlin Hutson

St. George: Campbell Crook

St. Matthews: Reagan Lee

Swansea: Benjamin Mixson

Vance: Angela Plemmons

Teague elected

to Wofford

judicial panel

SPARTANBURG -- The Elections and Nominations Committee of the Wofford College Campus Union announced the election of student body officers, class of 2021 officers and delegates, senior class officers and 2020-21 judicial commission officers. Area students elected include:

Dylan Goshorn was elected vice president of the Campus Union. He is a member of the class of 2022 and plans to major in international affairs and philosophy. Goshorn is from Harleyville.

Logan Teague was elected to the judicial commission. She is majoring in psychology. Teague is from Orangeburg.

GSU announces

spring honors

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,800 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2020 President's List.

They are Ariel Davis and April Hancock, both of Orangeburg, and Cody Prentiss of St. George.

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

