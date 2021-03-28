COLLEGE NEWS

6 CCU students

graduate during

fall commencement

CONWAY – Six T&D Region residents were among nearly 700 students recognized by Coastal Carolina University during its in-person fall 2020 commencement ceremony.

They are Alexis Brown of Eutawville; Justin Wilson, Allayah Scott and Autumn Moorer, all of Orangeburg; Amari McCants of Santee; and Amethyst Switzer of St. Matthews.

Tibbs named

to HR post

at Presbyterian

CLINTON -- Presbyterian College President Matthew vandenBerg has announced that Theresa R. “Terri” Tibbs, associate vice chancellor of human resources at Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, N.C., will serve as PC’s next vice president of human resources and Title IX.

Tibbs, who will become the first African American executive in College history, starts on April 1.