COLLEGE NEWS

6 CCU students
graduate during
fall commencement
CONWAY – Six T&D Region residents were among nearly 700 students recognized by Coastal Carolina University during its in-person fall 2020 commencement ceremony.
They are Alexis Brown of Eutawville; Justin Wilson, Allayah Scott and Autumn Moorer, all of Orangeburg; Amari McCants of Santee; and Amethyst Switzer of St. Matthews.
Tibbs named
to HR post
at Presbyterian
CLINTON -- Presbyterian College President Matthew vandenBerg has announced that Theresa R. “Terri” Tibbs, associate vice chancellor of human resources at Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, N.C., will serve as PC’s next vice president of human resources and Title IX.
Tibbs, who will become the first African American executive in College history, starts on April 1.
In her role as associate vice chancellor of human resources, Tibbs will provide campus-wide leadership in the planning and administration of the university's Department of Human Resources. She also will take part in the school's pandemic, emergency management, and employee engagement teams.
Tibbs leads a staff of 18 in her department at Fayetteville State, and serves as deputy Title IX coordinator, EEO officer, diversity and inclusion officer, and the university's HR lead for campus re-accreditation and strategic planning committees.
Tibbs earned a master's degree in management science (human resources management) from the State University of New York-Binghamton and a bachelor's degree in psychology from North Carolina A&T State University.