PC announces
spring 2023
Dean's List
CLINTON -- Kiersten Phillips of Neeses and Emmalyn Williams of Bamberg have been recognized by Presbyterian College for academic excellence by by being named to the spring 2023 Dean's List.
This honor recognizes students who have achieved between a 3.3 and a 3.9-grade point average for a semester and is a testament to students' dedication to academic excellence.
