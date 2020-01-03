Local students
graduate College
of Charleston
CHARLESTON -- More than 600 students graduated from the College of Charleston during Winter Commencement on Dec. 14.
The following local students earned degrees: Adrienne Almonds, Jyair Dunning and Antonio Subhaw, all of Orangeburg; Kayla Joye of Bamberg; Kristi O'Connell of Holly Hill; and Cameron Copeland of St. Matthews.
The College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university. Founded in 1770, the college is among the nation's top universities for quality education, student life and affordability. Its beautiful and historic campus, combined with contemporary facilities, cutting-edge programs and accessible faculty attracts students from across the U.S. and around the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.