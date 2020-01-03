Local students

graduate College

of Charleston

CHARLESTON -- More than 600 students graduated from the College of Charleston during Winter Commencement on Dec. 14.

The following local students earned degrees: Adrienne Almonds, Jyair Dunning and Antonio Subhaw, all of Orangeburg; Kayla Joye of Bamberg; Kristi O'Connell of Holly Hill; and Cameron Copeland of St. Matthews.

The College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university. Founded in 1770, the college is among the nation's top universities for quality education, student life and affordability. Its beautiful and historic campus, combined with contemporary facilities, cutting-edge programs and accessible faculty attracts students from across the U.S. and around the world.

