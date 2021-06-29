COLLEGE NEWS

College of Charleston
announces graduates
CHARLESTON – Three T&D Region residents received bachelor’s degrees from the College of Charleston during its spring 2020 commencement ceremonies.
They are Jonathan Evans of Orangeburg, Xavier Wooding of Dorchester and Megan Garris of St. George.
Lander names
area graduates
GREENWOOD -- Davarsha Lanay O'Neal and Jacob Alan Inabinet received degrees during Lander University’s 163rd commencement ceremony on May 11, 2021.
O'Neal earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, Golden L. Award.
Inabinet received a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems.
Lander names
honor students
GREENWOOD -- Lander University announces the names of students who qualified for the President’s List and Dean’s List for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Named to the President’s List were Savannah Williams of Bamberg, and Imon Govan and James Weeks, both of Orangeburg.
Dean’s List students were Carlee Morris and Emily-Ann Whitaker, both of Bamberg; Latessa Downing and Jordon Mack, both of Orangeburg; and Destiny Inmon of St. George.
To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must earn a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.9.
Santee students
graduate from
Wofford College
SPARTANBURG -- Stewart Bickley Bull and Matthew Lawrence Newton received their degrees from Wofford College during the 2021 commencement exercises on May 16.
Newton graduated magna cum laude.
Bamberg student
earns grad degree
SCRANTON, Pa. -- Brittany D. Hughes of Bamberg was earned a master of accountancy in forensic accounting from the University of Scranton on May 22.
Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2020, as well as January and May of 2021.
SNHU announces
honors lists
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Southern New Hampshire University has announced the names of students who qualified for its Winter 2021 President’s List and Dean’s List.
Kumama Irogbe and Paul Platt, both of Orangeburg, and Alexander Thomas of Bamberg were named to the President’s List.
Rachel Goodin of North was named to the Dean’s List.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Local students
graduate in NGU’s
class of 2021
TIGERVILLE – Two area residents were graduated from North Greenville University on April 30.
They are Dustin M. Self of Cordova and Damien Demond Simpson of Orangeburg.