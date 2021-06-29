COLLEGE NEWS

To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must earn a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.9.

Santee students

graduate from

Wofford College

SPARTANBURG -- Stewart Bickley Bull and Matthew Lawrence Newton received their degrees from Wofford College during the 2021 commencement exercises on May 16.

Newton graduated magna cum laude.

Bamberg student

earns grad degree

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Brittany D. Hughes of Bamberg was earned a master of accountancy in forensic accounting from the University of Scranton on May 22.

Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2020, as well as January and May of 2021.

SNHU announces

honors lists

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Southern New Hampshire University has announced the names of students who qualified for its Winter 2021 President’s List and Dean’s List.