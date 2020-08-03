COLLEGE NEWS

SAFE Federal
Credit Union
awards scholarships
SUMTER – SAFE Federal Credit Union has awarded 14 high school students with $1,000 each towards their college education.
The scholarships were awarded to public and private school students within SAFE’s service area. The students were chosen by their respective school districts and awarded based on a variety of criteria, including plans to attend a college, university, or technical school in South Carolina.
Students receiving scholarships to attend local institutions are:
• Henry Boris Favor Jr., Claflin University
• Cory Shane Collins, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College
The annual scholarship awards are part of SAFE’s long-standing commitment to education and schools throughout the South Carolina Midlands.
