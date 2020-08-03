COLLEGE NEWS

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

SAFE Federal

Credit Union

awards scholarships

SUMTER – SAFE Federal Credit Union has awarded 14 high school students with $1,000 each towards their college education.

The scholarships were awarded to public and private school students within SAFE’s service area. The students were chosen by their respective school districts and awarded based on a variety of criteria, including plans to attend a college, university, or technical school in South Carolina.