COLLEGE NEWS

Area residents
named to
honors list
TIGERVILLE -- Grace Myers of Orangeburg and Dustin Self of Cordova were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at North Greenville University in Tigerville.
The Dean’s List is an academic honor awarded to students who achieved a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Nawar earns
academic honors
MANKATO, Minn. -- Nudrat Nawar of Orangeburg as named to the Academic High Honor list for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato, have been announced.
To qualify for the High Honor List, students must achieve a 4.0 straight "A" average. To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
Georgia Southern
announces fall
2020 Dean's List
STATESBORO, Ga. – Three area students were recognized by Georgia Southern University for excellence in academics on the fall 2020 Dean's List. They are Ariel Davis and Courtney Dowdy, both of Orangeburg, and Maisie Gayken of North.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Cadets, students
named to Citadel's
fall 2020 dean's list
CHARLESTON -- The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2020 semester include:
Branchville: William Metts, Addison Jeffcoat Katelynn Linder
Cope: William Workman
Eutawville: Denny Middleton
Holly Hill: Dillon Johnson, Jacob Simmons, Amber Thigpen
Orangeburg: William Connor, Joshua Crosby, Weston Davis, Jacob Hardee, Alexander Wannamaker
Rowesville: Bryan Furtick
Santee: Andrew Condon
St. Matthews: Blake Edmunds, Fuller Prickett
2 qualify for Troy
honors lists
TROY, Ala. -- Nidhi Patel and Matthew Murdaugh, both of Orangeburg, have earned academic honors at Troy University for Term 3 of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Patel was been named to the Chancellor's List. To qualify, full-time undergraduate students must be registered for at least 12 semester hours and earn a grade point average of 4.0.
Murdaugh qualified for the Provost's List, which requires full-time undergraduate students be registered for at least 12 semester hours and have a grade point average of at least 3.65.
Term 3 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with students outside of Alabama and online.
Wofford announces
fall 2020 Dean's List
SPARTANBURG -- Dr. Michael J. Sosulski, provost of Wofford College, has announced Dean's List students for the fall 2020 semester.
Students from The T&D Region who qualified are Andrew Sims Arends of Orangeburg, Harrison Freeman Kilgus is from Elloree, Chandler Davis Weatherford of Holly Hill and Davin Cassidy Johnson of Swansea,
To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
Phi Kappa Phi
Honor Society
inducts new members
BATON ROUGE, La. -- Stephanie Peagler of Santee recently was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Phi Kappa Phi membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.