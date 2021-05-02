COLLEGE NEWS

honors lists

TROY, Ala. -- Nidhi Patel and Matthew Murdaugh, both of Orangeburg, have earned academic honors at Troy University for Term 3 of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Patel was been named to the Chancellor's List. To qualify, full-time undergraduate students must be registered for at least 12 semester hours and earn a grade point average of 4.0.

Murdaugh qualified for the Provost's List, which requires full-time undergraduate students be registered for at least 12 semester hours and have a grade point average of at least 3.65.

Term 3 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with students outside of Alabama and online.

Wofford announces

fall 2020 Dean's List

SPARTANBURG -- Dr. Michael J. Sosulski, provost of Wofford College, has announced Dean's List students for the fall 2020 semester.

Students from The T&D Region who qualified are Andrew Sims Arends of Orangeburg, Harrison Freeman Kilgus is from Elloree, Chandler Davis Weatherford of Holly Hill and Davin Cassidy Johnson of Swansea,