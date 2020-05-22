COLLEGE NEWS: Area residents have virtual graduation
COLLEGE NEWS: Area residents have virtual graduation

Southern Wesleyan

graduates class

in virtual ceremony

CENTRAL – Southern Wesleyan University held a virtual graduation, streamed online May 8, to honor the graduates of 2020.

Local graduates are Benjamin Watts of Camden; Theresa Dingle-McDuffie of Moncks Corner; Hunter Diamond of North; Herman Jamison of Orangeburg; and Summer Mead of Williston.

Myers named

Outstanding

Freshman

TIGERVILLE -- Grace Myers of Orangeburg was awarded the Outstanding Freshman Award by North Greenville University. The annual recognition honors students, faculty, and staff for excellence.

