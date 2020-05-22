COLLEGE NEWS: Area residents have virtual graduation

Southern Wesleyan
graduates class
in virtual ceremony
CENTRAL – Southern Wesleyan University held a virtual graduation, streamed online May 8, to honor the graduates of 2020.
Local graduates are Benjamin Watts of Camden; Theresa Dingle-McDuffie of Moncks Corner; Hunter Diamond of North; Herman Jamison of Orangeburg; and Summer Mead of Williston.
Myers named
Outstanding
Freshman
TIGERVILLE -- Grace Myers of Orangeburg was awarded the Outstanding Freshman Award by North Greenville University. The annual recognition honors students, faculty, and staff for excellence.
