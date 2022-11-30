COLLEGE HOOPS ROUNDUP

South Carolina State 73, East Carolina 68

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Lesown Hallums scored 22 points as South Carolina State beat East Carolina 73-68 on Tuesday night. Hallums added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-7). Cam Jones scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 16, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Rakeim Gary was 4 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Bulldogs snapped a seven-game skid. The Pirates (5-3) were led in scoring by Ezra Ausar, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. RJ Felton added 14 points for East Carolina. Javon Small also had 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists. South Carolina State went into the half leading East Carolina 39-35. Hallums put up 12 points in the half. South Carolina State outscored East Carolina by one point in the second half. Gary led the way with 12 second-half points.

Clemson 101, Penn State 94 (2OT)

CLEMSON (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored all 24 of his points after halftime, PJ Hall scored 11 of his 22 points in the two overtime sessions, and Clemson beat Penn State 101-94 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Clemson led 70-64 with 34 seconds left in regulation before missing three free throws, and Penn State took advantage as Andrew Funk banked in 3-pointer to tie it at 71 and force overtime. Hall tied it at 83 with 5.7 seconds left in the first overtime and Penn State’s Jalen Pickett hit the back of the iron at the buzzer. Alex Hemenway started the second overtime with a 3-pointer and Clemson never trailed after that. Joshua Beadle’s block led to Brevin Galloway’s fast-break layup to give Clemson a 94-88 lead with 59 seconds left.

Claflin (M) 77, Mount Olive 69

Claflin remained unbeaten (4-0) with a 77-69 win over University of Mount Olive Monday night. The Panther’s bench outscored UMO 42-18 and were led by Isaiah Jennings who scored 14 points. Shyim Cunningham and DaiJohn Stewart each added 11 points off the bench. Jailen Williams was the leading starter with 11 points while Allen Hatchett added eight points and 12 rebounds. Claflin will travel to face Coker University Saturday.

USC-Aiken 76, Claflin (W) 63

Claflin’s women’s basketball team fell to USC-Aiken 76-63 Monday. It was the first loss of the season for the Lady Panthers (3-1). Lauren Scott led Claflin with 14 points while Nya Morris and Destiny Coleman each added 10 points. Janell Horton had six points and 10 rebounds in the loss. USC-Aiken connected on 9-of-15 three point attempts while Claflin finished 5-of-20 from behind the arc. The Lady Panthers return home to face Augusta University Thursday before traveling to face Coker University Saturday.