COLLEGE HOOPS ROUNDUP

George Washington 79, South Carolina (M) 55
WASHINGTON (AP) — James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and the Colonials didn’t look back, beating South Carolina 79-55. Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists for the Colonials, who shot 51%. Brendan Adams added four more 3-pointers and finished with 18 points while Ricky Lindo Jr. had 15 points. Chico Carter Jr., who missed the Gamecocks’ previous game, scored 13 points with three 3-pointers. Freshman Gregory “GG” Jackson II, who came in averaging over 17 points per game, finished with 11 on 4-of-17 shooting
Coastal Carolina 87, SC State (W) 56
CONWAY -- Aja Blount had game-highs of 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Coastal Carolina to an easy 87-56 win over South Carolina State in a non-conference home contest Wednesday night at the HTC Center. Blount, a 5'11" graduate student, was one of three players in double figures for the Chants, who raised their record to 2-4 overall and 2-0 at home. Mekayla Lumpin scored 16 points to lead South Carolina State, which slipped to 0-9 on the season. Nadia Reese and Nicole Green put in 14 points apiece for the Bulldogs.