College freshman misses parents' rules

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a freshman at my university. I have always had a strict schedule because of my parents, and now I'm feeling a bit overwhelmed by the amount of freedom I have in college. Is this normal? I can't believe it, but I'm actually missing my parents and their rules. I don't want to ask them to step in and help me. I am supposed to be independent now. How can I make sure I'm making the best use of all this newfound free time? -- Freshman Life

DEAR FRESHMAN LIFE: One of the biggest challenges in college is time management. You are not alone in your struggle, but like all students, you have to figure it out -- and fast.

I am a big believer in creating a schedule. Use a calendar -- a great one is on your smartphone because it's always with you. Fill in all appointments, classes and study halls that you have for each day. Evaluate how much time you think you need to study for each class. Allocate time for study in your schedule. Write in mealtimes and downtime so that you have a record of what you do with your time. Any scheduled assignments, exams, labs or other responsibilities should go on your schedule.

Update your schedule daily as new activities present themselves. Review your calendar at the end of the day to see what you have accomplished and go over the agenda for tomorrow.