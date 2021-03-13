COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Presbyterian 31, Morehead St. 13
CLINTON (AP) — Tyler Huff passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third to lead Presbyterian to a 31-16 win over Morehead State on Saturday in the Blue Hose' first Pioneer Football League game.
After throwing for two touchdowns in the second quarter, Huff's 14-yard scamper, set up by Keith Pearson's 65-yard punt return, gave Presbyterian a 31-3 lead barely five minutes into the third quarter.
The Blue Hose (1-1, 1-0) turned a fumble recovery into Delvecchio Powell II's 4-yard touchdown run on their first possession. Huff then found Dylan Thibault for a 4-yard touchdown and Mathew Rivera for a 65-yard back-breaking touchdown 37 seconds before the half. That catch-and-run made it 24-3 at the break.
Huff was 17 of 28 for 211 yards, Powel had 104 yards on 26 rushes and Rivera 116 yards on four catches.
Presbyterian will not be full-fledged members of the PFL until the fall season.
Mark Pappas threw for two touchdowns in the second half for the Eagles (0-2, 0-1), including a 50-yard to BJ Byrd who had seven receptions for 148 yards.
Samford 37, Wofford 31
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Liam Welch passed for 359 yards, a touchdown and an interception and Samford overcame a 10-point deficit to beat Wofford 37-31 on Saturday.
Ty King caught seven passes for 178 yards, including a 52-yard TD catch early in the third quarter that tied it at 24 for the Bulldogs (2-2, 2-2 Southern Conference). Chris Oladokun followed with his second 1-yard TD run of the game to give Samford the lead for good. Mitchell Fineran extended the lead to 37-24 with a pair of field goals early in the fourth quarter.
T.J. Luther had three catches for 90 yards and a touchdown for the FCS 20th-ranked Terriers (1-2, 1-2). Jamari Broussard ran eight times for 79 yards and Irvin Mulligan ran nine times for 69 yards.
Wofford cut the deficit to 37-31 with a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped by Ryan Lovelace's 1-yard TD run with 4:20 left in the game. The Terriers forced a three-and-out and took possession on their 25 with 3:09 left. Jimmy Weirick completed a 31-yard pass to KeiAndre Sanders to convert a fourth-and-28 but had a pass intercepted by Samford's Wade White four plays later.
Furman 17, ETSU 13
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Devin Wynn ran 15 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 39 yards to help Furman beat East Tennessee State 17-13 on Saturday.
The Paladins (3-1, 3-1 Southern Conference), ranked 15th in the FCS Top 25, scored all their points in the third quarter.
Wynn capped the opening drive of the second half with an 11-yard TD run and scored with a 5-yard run on the next drive. Timmy Bleekrode's 47-yard field goal with 3:10 left in the period made it 17-10.
Tyler Keltner's 30-yard field goal for the Buccaneers (1-1, 1-1) early in the fourth — his second of the game — cut the deficit to four. But ETSU was unable to drive further than its own 32 in its three remaining possessions.
Quay Holmes ran 18 times for 67 yards and a touchdown for the Buccaneers, who led 10-0 at halftime.
W. Carolina 21, The Citadel 14
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Donnavan Spencer rushed for a career-high 220 yards and two touchdowns, and Western Carolina beat The Citadel 21-14 on Saturday.
Spencer entered Saturday's contest with 380 rushing yards on the season, which included the three games the Catamounts played in November and December of the fall season.
The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for Western Carolina (1-6, 1-3 Southern Conference), which last win was on November 9, 2019 in a 23-20 overtime contest against East Tennessee State.
On the Catamounts' opening drive, Spencer accounted for all offensive yardage, running for 36, 10, 10 and a 1-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead. The Citadel replied with a nine-play, 65-yard drive that resulted in Nathan Storch's 2-yard touchdown run. The failed extra-point attempt made it 7-6.
Mikai Stanley added to Western Carolina's lead with an 18-yard touchdown run and Spencer added a 67-yard TD jaunt with 45 seconds before halftime for a 21-6 advantage.
Quarterback Jaylan Adams ran for 131 yards on 25 carries and scored a touchdown and Storch ran 33 times for 125 times for The Citadel (0-7, 0-3).
The Bulldog's losing streak is now nine games with their last win coming on the road in a 31-27 contest, also against East Tennessee State in 2019.