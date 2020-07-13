College Football Notebook

Watch lists begin; Clemson LB on Bednarik
The Maxwell Football Club announced Monday its watch list for the 26th annual Chuck Bednarik Award presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football.
Clemson linebacker James Skalski is one of 90 players on the watch.
The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995 and is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik a former standout at the University of Pennsylvania and with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bednarik is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of ’69 and the NFL Hall of Fame’s Class of ’67.
The Bednarik Award watch list will once again incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, and will feature fresh faces, as 2019 winner Chase Young (Ohio State) and finalists Derrick Brown (Auburn) and Isaiah Simmons (Clemson) have all moved on to the NFL.
The list features three returning semifinalists from 2019 including Derek Stingley (LSU), Micah Parsons (Penn State) and Marvin Wilson (Florida State). LSU, Pittsburgh and USC lead the way with three candidates each and 17 other schools boast two candidates.
Young became the first Buckeye to ever win the award before being chosen with the second overall pick by the Washington Redskins.
The members of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) are unveiling their preseason watch lists over a 12-day period this month. Seventeen of the association’s 25 awards select a preseason watch list and the NCFAA has spearheaded a coordinated effort to promote each award’s preseason candidates.
Following is the 2020 preseason watch list calendar:
- Monday July 13: Chuck Bednarik Award
- Tuesday July 14: Davey O’Brien Award
- Wednesday July 15: Doak Walker Award
- Thursday July 16: Biletnikoff Award
- Friday July 17: Mackey Award
- Monday July 20: Jim Thorpe Award
- Tuesday July 21: Outland Trophy & Nagurski Award
- Wednesday July 22: Groza Award & Ray Guy Award
- Thursday July 23: Hornung Award & Wuerffel Trophy\
- Friday July 24: Maxwell Award
Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced Nov. 3, while the three finalists for the Bednarik Award will be unveiled Nov 23. The winner of the 2020 Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 10.
Virtual ACC Football Kickoff postponed
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference has postponed its virtual ACC Football Kickoff media event, originally set for July 21-23, until further notice.
USC gets commit from edge rusher
South Carolina football scored a major recruiting win Sunday with the commitment of Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run class of 2021 edge-rusher George Wilson, who chose the Gamecocks over North Carolina, Arizona State, and Penn State, according to GamecockCentral.com.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder spoke to Rivals about his decision to commit to the Gamecocks, which came as a bit of a surprise considering North Carolina had been the perceived favorite until recently.
"First of all, I love the coaching staff," Wilson said. "Coach Krantz and Coach Peterson and Coach Muschamp made me feel at home. It just felt like home to me. They were my third offer, so they've been talking to me for a long time. I got the offer in like October, so I feel at home."
An elite pass-rusher, Wilson is the perfect schematic fit at the Gamecocks' hybrid defensive end/linebacker BUCK position, where he will be coached by Mike Peterson, the former NFL linebacker.
