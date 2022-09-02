COLLEGE FOOTBALL: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams

After 14 1/2 months of haggling over details and questioning motivations, a plan to expand the College Football Playoff to 12 teams was finally approved Friday, setting the stage for a multibillion-dollar tournament as soon as the 2024 season.

What still needs to be determined is just how quickly the current four-team model can be converted and implemented, but it will happen no later than 2026. When it does, major college football's championship bracket will triple in size.

“This was a very historic day for college football," said Mississippi State President Mark Keenum, chairman of the CFP's Board of Managers that pressed ahead after a process that started in June 2021 with an ambitious plan was derailed for months by provincialism and mistrust.

In a unanimous vote that was necessary to pursue early expansion, the 11 university leaders who make up the board approved the original 12-team proposal. It calls for the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large picks — as determined by a selection committee — to make the playoff.

The top four seeds would be conference champions and receive byes into the second round. First-round games would be played on campuses and the rest at bowl sites.

A 12-team, 11-game postseason system to crown a champion could be worth as much as $2 billion in media rights to the conferences that play major college football, starting in 2026.

“So our plans are to begin the 12-team format for sure beginning in the 2026 football season,” Keenum said. “However, we have asked our (conference) commissioners on the management committee to explore the possibility of us beginning the 12-team playoff format before the 2026 seasons, in either 2024 or 2025. We as members of the board recognize there’s some pretty substantial issues that have to be resolved.”

If the new format can be implemented before the current 12-year contract with ESPN expires, the conferences could make an additional $450 million over the final two years. The current deal pays about $470 million per year.

Furman 52, North Greenville 0

Tyler Huff threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Furman piled up 456 yards of offense in the first half en route to a 52-0 win over Division II North Greenville in a college football opener on Thursday night.

Dominic Roberto ran for two first-half touchdowns as the Paladin's bolted to a 45-0 lead in the first Thursday game in Paladin Stadium history. It was the first season-opener shutout since 1988 and first home shutout since 2003.

The Paladins finished with 589 yards and allowed 227.

Campbell 29, The Citadel 10

Hajj-Malik Williams threw for a touchdown, Caleb Dowden kicked three field goals and Campbell rolled to a 29-10 victory over The Citadel in a season opener on Thursday night.

Williams gave the Fighting Camels the lead for good on the first possession of the game. His 14-yard scoring toss to Ezeriah Anderson capped a six-play, 74-yard drive. Dowden missed the extra-point.

The Citadel found the end zone on Peyton Derrick's 19-yard scoring pass to Tyler Cherry with 2:53 left in the game. Derrick completed 3 of 5 passes for 35 yards with two interceptions.

Williams finished 12-of-21 passing for 175 yards. Barr rushed for 107 yards on 19 carries.