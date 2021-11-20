COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Bama survives vs. Arkansas

No. 2 Alabama escapes No. 21 Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryce Young passed for a school-record 559 yards and five touchdowns and No. 2 Alabama clinched a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game with a 42-35 victory Saturday over No. 21 Arkansas.

The Crimson Tide (10-1, 7-1, No. 2 CFP) won its 15th consecutive game against the Razorbacks (7-4, 3-4), thanks largely to the Young-to-Jameson Williams deep connection that continues to be the ultimate offensive bailout.

Alabama set up a date with No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta on Dec. 4 after a visit to rival Auburn.

This one wasn't settled until Arkansas's onside kick went out of bounds with 1:02 left.

The Razorbacks had stayed alive with Raheim Sanders' 17-yard touchdown catch from K.J. Jefferson, but took nearly five minutes to get there.

Young completed 31 of 40 passes to keep himself squarely in the Heisman Trophy conversation. Williams caught eight passes for 190 yards with touchdowns of 79, 32 and 40 yards.

Young hit him right in the arms despite double coverage for the 79-yarder and delivered another impressive play with a 12-yarder to Christian Leary, a reserve receiver turned tailback because of injuries.

Young waited in the pocket and ran toward the line before flipping it to Leary near the right sideline.

John Metchie also gained 173 yards on 10 catches with a touchdown. Alabama’s Brian Robinson ran for 122 yards on 27 carries.

The clincher was Young's 40-yarder to Williams in the end zone on third and 10. It was reviewed to see if Williams had possession as he came down, and replay officials upheld the call to the relief of the Bryant-Denny stadium crowd.

No. 16 Texas A&M 52, Prairie View A&M 3

Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller combined for three touchdowns before halftime, and No. 16 Texas A&M cruised past Prairie View A&M in College Station.

Texas A&M easily bounced back from last week’s loss at Ole Miss. Prairie View (7-3), an FCS school that plays in the SWAC, just couldn't keep up with the Aggies (8-3).

Missouri 24, Florida 23 (OT)

Connor Bazelak threw a 2-point conversion pass to Daniel Parker Jr. in overtime to lift Missouri over Florida in Columbia.

The Tigers (6-5, 3-4) drew within a point on Tyler Badie’s 13-yard touchdown run, and Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz elected to go for 2 rather than send the game to a second overtime with a PAT kick. Parker, a tight end, slipped undetected into the left side of the end zone and caught the lobbed pass.

Badie rushed 27 times for 146 yards. Bazelak completed 15 of 26 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown.

Florida (5-6, 2-6) got the ball first in overtime, and Emory Jones caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Trent Whittemore on a trick play to give the Gators a brief lead. Jones completed 20 of 32 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown.

Mississippi State 55, Tennessee State 10

Will Rogers threw for 391 yards and tossed five touchdown passes as Mississippi State (7-4) routed Tennessee State in Starkville.

The sophomore quarterback came off a six-touchdown, no-interception performance last week against Auburn to break Dak Prescott’s single-season school records for passing touchdowns and passing yards in the first quarter.

Kentucky 56, New Mexico State 16

Will Levis overcame an early fumble to throw for four touchdowns and 419 yards as Kentucky (8-3) cruised past New Mexico State in Lexington.

Wan’dale Robinson had eight receptions for 181 yards and became Kentucky's first 1,000-yard receiver under coach Mark Stoops. Chris Rodriguez Jr. overcame a fumble inside the Aggies' 5 to rush for 119 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown as the Wildcats rolled up a season-high 707 yards.

No. 6 Notre Dame 55, Georgia Tech 0

Jack Coan threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns in a little more than a half and No. 6 Notre Dame had two defensive touchdowns in winning its sixth straight game, beating beleaguered Georgia Tech in South Bend.

Coan, a grad transfer from Wisconsin, completed 15 of 20 passes. He had first-half touchdown strikes of 52 yards to Michael Mayer and 20 yards to Logan Diggs as the Irish took a 45-0 halftime. Coan exited after one series in the third quarter and was replaced by true freshman Tyler Buchner, who ripped off a 68-yard run on his first play.

With Coan directing the offense, and the Irish defense hounding Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates all afternoon, coach Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish (CFP No. 8) improved to 10-1, reaching the 10-win level for the fifth straight season by outgaining coach Geoff Collins’ Yellow Jackets (3-8) by a 514-224 yardage margin.

No. 20 Pitt 48, Virginia 38

Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison and No. 20 Pittsburgh took the chaos out of the ACC's Coastal Division.

Pickett threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns — all of them to Addison — in his final game at Heinz Field and the Panthers claimed their second Coastal title in four years with a victory over Virginia.

The Panthers (9-2, 6-1 ACC) earned a trip to Charlotte on Dec. 4 by relying heavily on the best quarterback-wide receiver combination in the country. Addison's four scores tied a school record and boosted his season total to 15, tops in FBS.

Pitt needed every single one of them.

The Cavaliers (6-5, 4-3) kept hanging around until Addison outjumped a defender for a ball and raced the rest of the way for a 63-yard touchdown with 2:10 remaining that let the Panthers finally exhale. Addison, a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award given to the best wide receiver in the country, finished with 14 receptions for 202 yards.

No. 25 N.C. State 41, Syracuse 17

Devin Leary threw for two touchdowns, Zonovan Knight returned a kickoff for a touchdown and No. 25 North Carolina State beat Syracuse in Raleigh to keep its hopes alive for an Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

After neither team scored in the first 22 minutes, the Wolfpack scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams in a matter of less than 3 1/2 minutes. It was all part of N.C. State’s 28-point burst in the last 6:14 of the first half.

By the time the game began, N.C. State (8-3, 5-2, No. 20 CFP) had retained a shot at reaching the ACC championship game because Atlantic Division-leading Wake Forest lost at Clemson. In order to go to Charlotte for the league title game Dec. 4, the Wolfpack must defeat North Carolina on Friday followed by a Wake Forest loss the next day at Boston College.

Florida State 26, Boston College 23

Jordan Travis threw for three touchdowns and 251 yards and Florida State stopped Boston College (6-5, 2-5) in their own territory in the final two minutes to win in Boston.

A week after rallying from an eight-point deficit in the final five minutes for a victory over rival Miami, the Seminoles (5-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) rolled to a 23-point lead before holding on to move a victory away from becoming bowl eligible.

Travis completed 20-of-34 passes with no interceptions, connecting with three different receivers for scores.

