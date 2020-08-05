College fall sports hang in the balance

The announcements came within 40 minutes of each other Wednesday morning, one bleak, the other providing a glimmer of hope for a college football season that is looking iffy at best right now.
First, Connecticut canceled what was supposed to be its first season as a major college football independent because it could not endure the strains of the coronavirus pandemic.
Then the Big Ten unveiled the conference-only schedule it devised to withstand COVID-19 disruptions, with football games slated to kick off in a month.
Those two decisions epitomized the current state of college sports and help explain why the NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday directed each division of the association to decide independently by Aug. 21 whether it will be able to safely conduct championship events in fall sports such as soccer and lower-division football.
Within hours of the board's announcement, presidents councils from both Division II and III canceled fall sports championships and determined they will not be made up in the spring.
The NCAA has little, if any, control over the highest tier of Division I football, where the Big Ten, the Big 12, Atlantic Coast Conference, Southeastern Conference and Pac-12 compete as the Power Five conferences in the sport.
Those leagues along with the five other FBS conferences have methodically put plans in place to play a season that will be worth billions in revenue — most of it landing in the Power Five. And, like it or not, the NCAA does not control the College Football Playoff postseason.
NCAA President Mark Emmert told The Associated Press that whether college sports, and more specifically major college football, can play through the pandemic is likely to be determined not by the association or even conferences.
“It’s actually going to have to be each institution,” Emmert said. “You have to look at the huge variability around the country. When you look at what are the facts on the ground in Syracuse, New York, versus Miami, Florida, they’re very, very different. And those schools are going to have to operate consistent with their local municipal policies, their state policies, federal policies, and then also whatever they decide collectively in the conference.
“So it really isn't the time where you can say we’re going to have one rule to govern all of football or all of any sport in that sense.”
Instead of making a broad decision across three divisions, the Board of Governors set parameters for each to make its own call.
According to the board’s decision, at least 50% of teams competing in a fall sport in any division must conduct a regular season this fall for a championship to be held.
The board emphasized that all fall sports activity, whether it be preseason practices, regular-season games or postseason national championship tournaments, must follow the NCAA's return-to-sport guidelines.
"What we did today with the board is we said, look, you have to meet these kinds of standards and you have to provide these kinds of opportunities and this kind of information to students to even move forward on this," Emmert said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!