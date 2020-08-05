College fall sports hang in the balance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The announcements came within 40 minutes of each other Wednesday morning, one bleak, the other providing a glimmer of hope for a college football season that is looking iffy at best right now.

First, Connecticut canceled what was supposed to be its first season as a major college football independent because it could not endure the strains of the coronavirus pandemic.

Then the Big Ten unveiled the conference-only schedule it devised to withstand COVID-19 disruptions, with football games slated to kick off in a month.

Those two decisions epitomized the current state of college sports and help explain why the NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday directed each division of the association to decide independently by Aug. 21 whether it will be able to safely conduct championship events in fall sports such as soccer and lower-division football.

Within hours of the board's announcement, presidents councils from both Division II and III canceled fall sports championships and determined they will not be made up in the spring.

The NCAA has little, if any, control over the highest tier of Division I football, where the Big Ten, the Big 12, Atlantic Coast Conference, Southeastern Conference and Pac-12 compete as the Power Five conferences in the sport.