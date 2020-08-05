You have permission to edit this article.
College fall sports hang in the balance
  • Updated
In this Jan. 7, 2019, file photo, Clemson players huddle before the College Football Playoff championship game against Alabama in Santa Clara, Calif. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, NCAA Division II and III governing bodies have canceled 2020 fall sports championships. NCAA Division I teams in Power 5 conferences still have plans in place for fall season and postseason play.

 Jeff Chiu, AP Photo

The announcements came within 40 minutes of each other Wednesday morning, one bleak, the other providing a glimmer of hope for a college football season that is looking iffy at best right now.

First, Connecticut canceled what was supposed to be its first season as a major college football independent because it could not endure the strains of the coronavirus pandemic.

Then the Big Ten unveiled the conference-only schedule it devised to withstand COVID-19 disruptions, with football games slated to kick off in a month.

Those two decisions epitomized the current state of college sports and help explain why the NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday directed each division of the association to decide independently by Aug. 21 whether it will be able to safely conduct championship events in fall sports such as soccer and lower-division football.

Within hours of the board's announcement, presidents councils from both Division II and III canceled fall sports championships and determined they will not be made up in the spring.

The NCAA has little, if any, control over the highest tier of Division I football, where the Big Ten, the Big 12, Atlantic Coast Conference, Southeastern Conference and Pac-12 compete as the Power Five conferences in the sport.

Those leagues along with the five other FBS conferences have methodically put plans in place to play a season that will be worth billions in revenue — most of it landing in the Power Five. And, like it or not, the NCAA does not control the College Football Playoff postseason.

NCAA President Mark Emmert told The Associated Press that whether college sports, and more specifically major college football, can play through the pandemic is likely to be determined not by the association or even conferences.

“It’s actually going to have to be each institution,” Emmert said. “You have to look at the huge variability around the country. When you look at what are the facts on the ground in Syracuse, New York, versus Miami, Florida, they’re very, very different. And those schools are going to have to operate consistent with their local municipal policies, their state policies, federal policies, and then also whatever they decide collectively in the conference.

“So it really isn't the time where you can say we’re going to have one rule to govern all of football or all of any sport in that sense.”

Instead of making a broad decision across three divisions, the Board of Governors set parameters for each to make its own call.

According to the board’s decision, at least 50% of teams competing in a fall sport in any division must conduct a regular season this fall for a championship to be held.

The board emphasized that all fall sports activity, whether it be preseason practices, regular-season games or postseason national championship tournaments, must follow the NCAA's return-to-sport guidelines.

"What we did today with the board is we said, look, you have to meet these kinds of standards and you have to provide these kinds of opportunities and this kind of information to students to even move forward on this," Emmert said.

Two Gamecocks opt out

Collyn Taylor

GamecockCentral.com

The Gamecocks will be down two 6-foot-4 offensive linemen for the 2020 football season.

South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp said on a Zoom call Wednesday that both Jordan Rhodes and Mark Fox are opting out of the season due to concerns about the current coronavirus pandemic.

“We certainly respect their decision and we understand that," Muschamp said. "That’s certainly their right."

Rhodes, a redshirt junior, started all 12 games last season at right guard and will leave a big void on the Gamecocks' offensive line that will likely be filled by Jovaughn Gwyn, one of the team's other starting guards last season.

Rhodes, who didn't start playing football until his junior year at Creekside (Ga.) High School, was a two-star recruit the Gamecocks have molded into a starter.

Fox was part of the 2019 recruiting class and redshirted last season. Coming to South Carolina he was considered a four-star prospect out of Miami's Northwestern High School.

Players have the opportunity to opt out and still maintain their scholarship. No other players right now have opted out, Muschamp said.

Muschamp said since the Gamecocks aren't the primary caretakers of either player, both have returned home.

The Gamecocks are in the middle of their OTA-style workouts and will start training camp Aug. 17.

The SEC is going to a 10-game, conference-only schedule starting Sept. 26, with the schedule set to come out this week.

