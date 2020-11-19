College crush already has a family

DEAR HARRIETTE: There is a guy my age who lives in the same dorm as me. We sometimes study and hang out together on campus. He told me that he really likes me and wants to date me. Although I do have a crush on him, I know that he has a young child and has another baby on the way back home where he lives.

He is a senior, and this is his last semester, so I kind of feel that if I do like him, now is my only chance to act on it, but how do I appropriately bring up his family situation? Am I getting in way over my head trying to deal with this type of situation in college, or should I just follow my heart? -- Young Crush

DEAR YOUNG CRUSH: You need to be practical. Your crush is a far more serious situation than a potential fling. Be direct with this guy. Tell him the truth -- that you like him too. Add that you are concerned that he may not be available for a relationship. Tell him that you know that he has a child and another on the way. Point out that you are not looking to be just a source of fun before he goes off to his "real" life. Ask him what he wants for his life and what he wants from you.