College basketball

(AP) Stanford remained atop The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Monday and picked up first-place votes, too.

Coach Tara VanDerveer matched Pat Summitt's all-time win total of 1,098 with a victory on Sunday night over California that kept Stanford unbeaten. She can break the record Tuesday when her team faces Pacific.

It was the second consecutive week that the Cardinal were the top team in the poll. Stanford received 26 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. Louisville, UConn, N.C. State and South Carolina followed Stanford as the first five remained unchanged in their position.

The Cardinal picked up two first-place votes, including one from Connecticut. The Huskies finally got their season started after being on pause for two weeks because of the virus. UConn routed UMass-Lowell on Saturday.

Arizona remained in sixth place with Oregon moving into a tie with Baylor for seventh. The Ducks routed rival Oregon State, which lost both its games this week to fall six spots to No. 21. Kentucky was ninth and Texas A&M 10th.

