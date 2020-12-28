Women's basketball teams took off from Dec. 23-26. More than half of the Top 25 teams didn't play a game over the past seven days.

Syracuse became the latest program to have to take a break because of the coronavirus. The 22nd-ranked Orange announced Sunday that a positive test was confirmed within the program. The team canceled its game with Morgan State scheduled for Monday night and could have to postpone its home game against North Carolina on Thursday.

South Carolina also lost a game this week against Mississippi on Thursday after the Rebels announced they had positive COVID-19 tests and were doing contact tracing and quarantining individuals according to SEC protocols.

Zags, Big 10 dominating

It's hard to decide who has been more dominant in men's college basketball this season: Gonzaga or the Big Ten Conference.

The Bulldogs remained the clear-cut No. 1 on Monday, earning 62 of 64 first-place votes in The Associated Press poll after their latest win over a Top 25 foe, while the Big Ten placed nine teams in the poll, with Wisconsin and Iowa in the top 10.