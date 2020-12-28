COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SC State women have games postponed
The South Carolina State women’s basketball team's contest at Western Carolina (Dec. 29th) and home games versus N.C. A&T (Jan. 2nd and 3rd) have been postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing, consistent with the NCAA COVID-19 management requirements and guidelines.
A make-up date has not been determined at this time for any of the three contests.
Stanford stays at No. 1, Gamecocks at No. 5
NEW YORK — Stanford faced its first real test of the season and passed to remain the top team in The Associated Press women's basketball poll.
The Cardinal beat then-No. 10 UCLA 61-49 on Dec. 21, pulling away late in the only game between ranked opponents last week. Stanford again received 26 first-place votes Monday from a 30-member national media panel. Coach Tara VanDerveer's team has another tough game ahead, visiting sixth-ranked Arizona on Friday.
While Stanford stayed on top, there was a little movement among the next few teams. Louisville remained No. 2 while North Carolina State moved up to third, edging UConn by a point in the poll. South Carolina stayed fifth.
Arizona remained sixth, followed by Baylor, Oregon and Texas A&M. Arkansas switched places with UCLA to move into the top 10 for the first time since Jan. 20, 2003.
Women's basketball teams took off from Dec. 23-26. More than half of the Top 25 teams didn't play a game over the past seven days.
Syracuse became the latest program to have to take a break because of the coronavirus. The 22nd-ranked Orange announced Sunday that a positive test was confirmed within the program. The team canceled its game with Morgan State scheduled for Monday night and could have to postpone its home game against North Carolina on Thursday.
South Carolina also lost a game this week against Mississippi on Thursday after the Rebels announced they had positive COVID-19 tests and were doing contact tracing and quarantining individuals according to SEC protocols.
Zags, Big 10 dominating
It's hard to decide who has been more dominant in men's college basketball this season: Gonzaga or the Big Ten Conference.
The Bulldogs remained the clear-cut No. 1 on Monday, earning 62 of 64 first-place votes in The Associated Press poll after their latest win over a Top 25 foe, while the Big Ten placed nine teams in the poll, with Wisconsin and Iowa in the top 10.
Gonzaga blitzed then-No. 16 Virginia 98-75 on Saturday for the most lopsided win over a ranked team in the Mark Few era, giving the Bulldogs a poll-record fourth win over a Top 25 team in a team's first seven games of a season.
Second-ranked Baylor received the other two first-place votes and the Jayhawks remained No. 3 after their rout of then-No. 7 West Virginia. Villanova and Houston each moved up a spot after Iowa's overtime loss to Minnesota.
After that? Well, it pretty much reads like the Big Ten standings.
The sixth-ranked Badgers began a run of Top 25 teams from the league, jumping three spots after wins over Nebraska and then-No. 12 Michigan State. The Hawkeyes dropped from fourth to 10th while surprising Rutgers began a run of four more Big Ten teams at No. 14 — Illinois, Michigan and the Spartans were right behind the Scarlet Knights.
No. 19 Northwestern and No. 21 Minnesota were newcomers to the poll and Ohio State rounded out the Top 25.
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
No. 18 Florida State at Clemson, 7 p.m.