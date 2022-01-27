COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lady Tigers fall to Pitt in overtime

Clemson's Delicia Washington led all scorers with 26 points and nine rebounds but the Lady Tigers fell to Pittsburgh 78-73 in overtime.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 32-25 halftime lead, but Pittsburgh outscored Clemson 23-13 in the third quarter to take a three-point lead. Clemson rallied to force overtime.

Daisha Bradford had 14 points and six rebounds for Clemson. Pittsburgh was led by Dayshanette Harris who had 16 points while Jayla Everett and Amber Brown each had 15 points.

Clemson (7-13, 1-8 ACC) will be at home Sunday to face No. 14 Georgia Tech.

Clemson-North Carolina Moved Up to 6 p.m.

Clemson moves men's basketball game against UNC

The Clemson men's basketball team announced Thursday its home game against North Carolina has been moved to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The game will air on the ACC Network.

Tickets are still available for purchase, and all mobile tickets will automatically update with the new time.

The Tigers next game is at home Wednesday, Feb. 2 against Florida State.

Claflin men, women fall at home to Fayetteville

The Claflin men's and women's basketball teams each took a loss against Fayetteville State Thursday in Orangeburg.

After being tied 34-34 at the half, Claflin was unable to hold on as they drop to 2-7 in conference play after a 71-67 loss to the Broncos.

The Lady Panthers fell to 3-6 in conference play after a 52-49 loss to FSU.

Both teams are scheduled to face Johnson C. Smith Saturday in Charlotte.

