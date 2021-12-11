COLLEGE BASKETBALL

S.C. State 67, High Point 66

South Carolina State defeated High Point Friday 67-66 in the kickoff of the No Room For Racism event being held in Rock Hill this weekend.

The Bulldogs were led by Deaquan Williams and Rahsaan Edwards who each had 12 points. Jemel Davis added 11 points and led SC State with six rebounds. Cameron Jones added 10 points.

High Point's John-Michael Wright led all scorers with 26 points while teammate Zach Austin added 20 points in the loss.

The win improves the Bulldogs to 3-7 on the season. SC State will travel to face the third-ranked Duke Blue Devils Tuesday in Durham. The game will start at 8 p.m. and can be viewed on the ACC Network.​

Saturday games

Claflin at Lander, 3:30 p.m.

Drake at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Clemson (W) at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

